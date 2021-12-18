🔊 Listen to this

PA AMVETS State Commander Bernie McDonald is congratulated by Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III after being sworn in as a member of the advisory council for the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center, Scranton, as appointed by PA Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Dupont Borough building.

DUPONT — Bernie McDonald, the current PA AMVETS state commander, was sworn in as a member of Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center advisory board on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Dupont Borough building by Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III.

McDonald, who was appointed by PA Gov. Tom Wolf, will serve his first term until April 5, 2024, takes his seat on the advisory board, effective immediately.

“I’m honored, I really am,” McDonald said. “To have the governor recognize and appoint me to the position, I’m going to do my best not to let anybody down in the State of Pennsylvania.”

McDonald is aware the next four years could be the most important task in his career, but he’s up for the assignment.

“I’m a little nervous because it’s a new challenge, but I know I can reach out to the person I’m replacing at anytime, so it will be something we can do together and make it work together and make it work for our Veterans,” McDonald said. “(There are) a lot of ethical judgments. You have to abide by the rules and you have to believe in what you’re doing, that’s the biggest thing.”

During the summer of 2021, McDonald was elected as State Commander of the AMVETS during an annual convention in Reading.

McDonald served as Commander of Greater Pittston ANMVETS Post 189 for 13 years and was the Eastern Region Commander for two terms before being elevated to the highest office in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for Veterans.

McDonald served in the United States Army from January 1980 to December 1986. He has served as a combat engineer and a paratrooper.

He became an armorer and an NBC-nuclear, biological and chemical specialist in his unit. McDonald’s specialist training sent him traveling to Hanau, Germany; Seoul, Korea, and the Panama Canal.

He has been awarded the Army Accommodation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Ribbon, and Army Service Ribbon, Presidential Citation, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Expert Grenade Badge, Wheel Vehicle Driver Badge, Recondo Badge and Airborne Wings.

He and his wife, Patty, the Dupont Borough secretary, have three sons and one granddaughter.