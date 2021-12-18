🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The second annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is underway in the city and contestants have to submit an entry form by Wednesday, Dec. 22. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 23.

In 2020, holiday awards went to the Best Griswold home, the Most Creative home décor and the People’s Choice.

This year’s categories have been renamed to the Best Themed Décor, Best Classic Holiday House, Best in Show. There will be only one winner per category.

Last year’s contest was sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership but is now underwritten by the Pittston Office of Community Development office as the official sponsor the holiday contest.

“The Pittston City Office of Community Development is so excited to spread some holiday cheer by acknowledging residents that take pride in their homes and invest time in making this city sparkle like the true gem it is,” Cara Wengen, Office of Community Development, said.

There are a few days left to enter the contest and entry is free. Go to https://tinyurl.com/ys9f8mp9, to fill out the form and submit by Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Lowe’s gift cards will be distributed to the winners after the holiday.