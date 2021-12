🔊 Listen to this

Fred DeSanto, Victory League president, far right, introduces the 2021 board of directors. From left are Brandi Evans, Dan Berry, Sandy Wazeter, Lynn Jones, Gloria Vacula, Richie Kossuth and DeSanto.

Charlie McGroarty and Amanda Yaglowski pause from dancing during the Victory Sports 2021 Christmas party at Mt. Carmel Hall, St. Joseph Marello Church, Pittston, held on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

2021 Man of the Year Richie Kossuth, left, read the Night Before Christmas at the Victory Sports Christmas banquet at Mt. Carmel Hall of St. Joseph Marello Church Parish.

Mallory Hughes, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, poses with Santa Claus while having her picture taken by several cellphone cameras.

Lynn Jones and Richie Kossuth have been chosen at the Victory Sports Woman and Man of the Year for 2021.

PITTSTON — Victory Sports held an annual Christmas party at Mt. Carmel Hall, St. Joseph Marello Parish Church on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The athletes were treated to pizza, beverages, cookies and cupcakes. Music was provided by Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling.

During the evening, Victory Sports Director Fred DeSanto, along with the board of directors, named the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year.

This year’s honor goes to Richie Kossuth and Lynn Jones.

— Tony Callaio