For many years now, the topic of conversation comes up on merging Pittston Area with Wyoming Area School Districts.

I’m pretty sure your immediate response to that statement ranges from “it will never work” to “yes, that’s a great idea.” There never seems to be an in between.

Logistically speaking, there is a river that separates the two school districts and for many, for as shallow as that river may be, it’s way deeper than anyone could imagine.

I’m not sure when the rivalry actually started, but I’ll bet it was on the very first kick-off of the very first football game against each other.

Over time, 55 years of time, the rivalry has been diminishing, which is a good thing.

Rivals would get mean and nasty and I’ve witnessed fistfights, property destruction and just plain hate for each other.

Today, I see a friendlier rivalry, a healthy rivalry that brings out the best in each other’s performances.

Back in the 1970s, enrollment on both sides of the river were at their all-time high. Wyoming Area’s highest enrollment peaked around 1978 when over 325 students graduated and Pittston Area had over 450 students graduate. Today those numbers have decreased substantially.

For example, the Wyoming Area Class of 2021 graduated only 149 students. In 40 years, the total enrollment dropped over 50%, but yet budgets are rising each year.

Pittston Area’s enrollment has dropped 40% to 50% from their all-time high as well.

Can both school districts survive at this rate? Would a merger between the two make sense?

In my estimation, Pittston Area has a better chance of surviving with all of the revenue in taxes from tons of commerce on the east side of the river where that is not so on the west.

While tax increases have been occurring each year with Wyoming Area, Pittston Area had no tax increase in 2021 and was able to transfer $3 million to the capital fund and $1 million to the food service account while increasing the fund balance by $900,000.

I get it, it’s very expensive to run a school district, with payroll being the biggest debt, you also need to heat and cool buildings, supplies, utilities, insurances, sports programs, etc., make up the rest of the budget.

Right now both schools are struggling with their swimming pools. As a matter of fact, Wyoming Area had to sit out the 2020-2021 swimming season because of the pool being in disrepair.

At the last Wyoming Area board meeting, they agreed to pay $276,546 for a pool sand filter system and to upgrade the pool mechanical room.

Pittston Area has had issues with their pool and I’m sure they had to sink money into it as well.

If you are a homeowner that has a swimming pool or even a hot tub, you know they can suck the life out of anyone’s budget. Chemicals and the expense running a filter 365-days a year is costly. At least a homeowner gets a break by winterizing it and closing up their pool from fall through spring.

There are some rumblings and rumors about talks with the Greater Pittston YMCA about partnering with the two school districts to build one large pool for all three entities to utilize essentially eliminating all three pools to create one.

The Pittston Y has had their issues with their pool as well over the years and let’s face it, all three pools are pretty old. Both schools’ pools are 55 years old.

Does a merger and partnership regarding the pools make sense? You bet they do. Not only will a new pool remedy replacing three aging, costly pools, but also each entity can free up space in their buildings to utilize as they see fit.

Schools could build additional classrooms or create an auxiliary gym that would be needed especially for winter sports practices.

I’m sure the YMCA could figure out what to do with the space they would create by filling in their pool.

I believe this idea of merging a swimming pool system needs to be put to the forefront and in a hurry.

All three entities can’t afford to spend one more dime repairing aging pools and filter systems.

As a matter of fact, I believe there should be more conversations between the two school districts to combine and collaborate on other items.

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo and West Pittston’s new Mayor Angelo Alfano met this past week, not only to get acquainted, because of Alfano serving his very first term as mayor, but also to discuss opportunities with each other.

It’s time to lower that imaginary wall over the Susquehanna River and begin to collaborate more; it can only benefit us all.

I believe the meeting went well and both Lombardo and Alfano are in agreement on many fronts, which is very healthy.

Mayor Alfano may be new at the job but he’s been around the political block since he took over his late father’s council seat. I find him to be a civic-minded individual who’s pretty sharp, and he really wants West Pittston to move forward, and by being open-minded, I think he will be very successful during his tenure as mayor.

The City of Pittston has benefitted from Mayor Lombardo’s willingness to go outside his comfort zone and to think outside the box.

To quote Edward Everett Hale – “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.”

