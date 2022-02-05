🔊 Listen to this

Pittton native and newest member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, “Mighty” Mia Hopkins, returned to the very same middle school she attended as a child to promote the Globetrotters game at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 12. Hopkins is shown getting the students psyched up for the upcoming game.

“Mighty” Mia Hopkins successfully swished a half-court shot for the 5th graders at Pittston Area’s Martin L. Mattei Middle School, the same school she attended as a child. Hopkins is one of the newest members of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters and will be appearing at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 12.

Harlem Globetrotter “Mighty” Mia Hopkins was challenged to a one-on-one game by student Kayden Bailey at the very same gym she played at as a youth in school at Pittston Area.

Harlem Globetrotter “Scooter” Christensen bows down on one knee to Pittston native and newest member of the Globetrotter team “Mighty” Mia Hopkins, as the duo appeared at Martin L. Mattei Middle School where Hopkins attended as a child.

PITTSTON — Basketball is Mia Hopkins’s life, and nothing was going to stop her in reaching the highest level of the game. Now that she’s one of the latest members to join world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, she’s right where she needs to be.

Hopkins had a very successful high school basketball career at Pittston Area followed by equal success in college, Hopkins’s goal was to become a professional basketball player.

After college, she headed to Europe playing in Greece and Ireland before the road to success abruptly stopped.

Hopkins struggled and soul-searched but was always determined to make the women’s pro basketball league. She trained, drilled, practiced and along the way had a few injuries until her career took a right turn.

Upon recovering and rehabbing from an injury that may have ended her career totally, she received a call guarding a tryout with the Harlem Globetrotters in Wildwood, N.J.

“On the first play from scrimmage, I did my one infamous move and pump faked him and he jumped 10-feet in the air and I just laid it right up,” Hopkins said, in a previous Sunday Dispatch interview. “At that moment I knew I didn’t have to do anything else, I knew I made the team.”

Since signing her contract in September 2021 and leaving for the team on Christmas morning three months later, Hopkins hasn’t looked back — until this past Thursday when she and her teammate, Shane “Scooter” Christensen, made an appearance at the very same middle school she attended growing up. Scooter and Mighty Mia, her Globetrotter nickname, made an appearance at Pittston Area’s Martin L. Mattei Middle School to promote the Globetrotters’ upcoming game at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 12.

“I was so happy and excited coming in here, it was all good nerves,” Hopkins said about returning to her old school.

During the school appearance in front of the fifth grade class, Hopkins told the students of her journey from being a schoolgirl within walking distance of Mattei Middle School to the trials and tribulations of her career to making the Globetrotters team.

She spread her message of working hard and never giving up on dreams during her speech hoping to inspire the children coming through Mattei Middle School like herself.

“Put in the work and trust the process,” Hopkins said. “You’re going to have hardships, if you’re not having hardships, maybe you’re now trying as hard enough. You may think you are prepared but life will test you, but you have to put in the work. Life will throw in all these tests and obstacles, just make sure you’re ready when the time comes.”

Christensen believes Hopkins is doing well on her message to the children.

“I’ve been telling her all day to stick to her guns and be herself,” Christensen said. “Being your authentic self is your story. You never know what kid she will touch with her story because her story is unbelievable.”

Christensen’s advice to Hopkins is to learn as much about the Globetrotters and its history and to never stop learning. He went on to say she could have longevity with the team as long as she continues to learn how to handle the ball, learn how to speak in front of the children, and learning how to be a Globetrotter. He should know, he’s now in his 18th season as a Globetrotter “The more she learns how to be a Globetrotter on and off the court and the more she learns how to do that, her future is bright,” Christensen said. “She’s doing a heck of a job right now.”

Christensen and Hopkins were able to demonstrate their basketball handing skills to the students, including the difficult ability of spinning a ball on one finger. The duo pulled student volunteers on the court to teach them some of the Globetrotters’ signature passing skills.

The highlight of the afternoon was when Hopkins was challenged to shoot a half-court shoot. The gym was quiet when Hopkins was getting ready for the shot but quickly erupted when she made the basket on one try.

“I was thinking of my Grandma,” Hopkins said, when asked what she was thinking about when attempting the half-court shot.

Her grandmother she spoke of was the late Angie Hopkins, her biggest fan. Angie passed away in 2020, never missing anything Mia did, whether sports related or not, prior to her passing.

Her grandfather, John Hopkins was a legendary successful basketball coach at the former GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Hopkins said she’s excited and looking forward to the Feb. 12 appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of similar energy out there (as today) and I think we’re going to be able to connect with the people on a different level,” Hopkins said. “I’m from here, Coach Al Clocker (Globetrotter scout) is from here, so I think we’re going to have a really great turnout and a really great show.”

To purchase a ticket for the Mohegan Sun Arena game on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., shop Ticketmaster online at tinyurl.com/2p96bhtx or stop by the arena box office.