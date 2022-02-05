🔊 Listen to this

On Feb. 1, spinning classes at Anthracite Fitness Factory was rebranded as Anthracycle with state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

Anthracycle owner, Jenna Strzelecki, shows how the onboard computer is linked to a master computer giving the rider a full report on their workout statistics at completion of a session.

PITTSTON — Anthracite Fitness Factory announced the rebranding of its spinning program to unveil a new state-of-the-art sound, light and computer system now known as Anthracycle on Feb. 1.

With the departure of former co-owner Erica Zangardi, CrossFit Anthracite owner Jenna Strzelecki has reopened the spinning center under the new name Anthracycle. Spinning classes will be instructed by some of the same instructors along with a new face.

“Anthracycle is a little bit of a different experience,” Strzelecki said. “We have a metric tracking system where all of the participants on the bike get summary emails after the workout of how hard they worked out, where they ranked in the class, the calories they burned and the power they put out during the class.”

The classroom has been redesigned to include state-of-the-art lighting with a new sound system.

Sound deadening panels have been placed on the wall, and soon, TV monitors will be installed around the classroom.

Strzelecki said she would eventually get all new cycles for the class.

“We’re going to have fun games and challenges and we’re going to have a projection screen where it looks like road biking where there is a pack of bikers and as they pedal their position in the pack changes with their rank in the class,” Strzelecki explained. “We don’t have to do that all the time, some of the rides are nice and easy and pedaling and doing some of the normal cycling things.” Strzelecki said she welcomes people of all ages to join the cycling class.

“We cater to all fitness levels and all age groups,” Strzelecki said. “Cycling is really for anyone, so all of the cycling workouts can be modified and people can take them at their own pace.”

According to Strzelecki, the room is darkened with the exception of the new laser lighting flashing and a rider really can’t see what the next rider is doing.

“If you need to take a break or go a little bit slower, you can,” Strzelecki said. “Nobody is watching you and no one is judging you and seeing what you are doing.”

Unlimited/un-contracted pricing per month is $99 along with a 12-month contract for $85 per month. All other packages can be found on Anthracycle.com.

Instructors Mattia Margaret, Mia Alexa, Mairin McHale, Katelyn Pugliese, Nikki Scarantino, Marc Dixon, along with Strzelecki, welcome new instructor, Anthony Capozucca.

Instructors will be offering a variety of classes from the signature Full Throttle, Turbo, Power Up, Off Roading, HIIT The Road, The Burnout, Easy Rider, All for Anthracycle, and Dual Instructor.

“All of our instructors are super excited, all of our instructors are experienced and have been teaching for a while now,” Strzelecki said. “They are all excited super excited for our state-of-the-art sound and light systems.”

Anthracycle is located inside Anthracite Fitness Factory at 320 S. Main St., Pittston.