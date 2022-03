🔊 Listen to this

From the left, Oliver Singh, Molly Carr, and Pat Pickering sit in on the second of four classes of oil and wax abstract painting at Art e Fekts Gallery on Wednesday, March 16.

PITTSTON — A course in oil and cold wax abstract painting continues at Art e Fekts Gallery for beginners with remaining classes on March 23 and 30. Students learned the basics of oil and cold wax abstract painting under instructor Kym Balthazar Fetsko. Participants are learning about materials and how to set up the painting surface, mark making and building initial layers, basic composition and finishing layers, and how to mat a finished painting.

— Tony Callaio