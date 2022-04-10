🔊 Listen to this

According to Lori DeAngelo, West Pittston 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival president, there will be 45-plus vendors available for this year’s festival as shown during the 2021 festival.

Aria Werner, the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival Princess, will be on hand to crown the 2022 princess on April 30.

PA State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, far right, delivered a proclamation on behalf of himself and PA Sen. John Yudichak to festival organizers on celebrating 45-years of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival during opening ceremonies in 2016.

WEST PITTSTON — With the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival just weeks away, the festival banners are beginning to line Wyoming Avenue. Committee members are getting ready with last minute preparations for the annual spring event on April 30 and May 1. Former Wyoming Area faculty member Jerry Zezza will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

“We are looking forward to seeing the vendors and residents and old friends that we haven’t seen in the last two or three-years,” Lori DeAngelo, Cherry Blossom Festival president, said. “We’re looking forward to a nice weekend on the riverbank celebrating West Pittston and hopefully we will have nice weather so the people will come out and celebrate with us.”

The festival always begins with a Saturday parade and this year will be no different.

According to DeAngelo, the parade will line up at 11 a.m. across the street from the former Cenera Auto Parts on Exeter Avenue.

Related Video

The parade will step off at noon, heading east on Exeter Avenue before turning right onto Wyoming Avenue, traveling south. From there the parade will turn left onto Philadelphia Avenue marching east to Susquehanna Avenue.

Immediately after the parade, opening ceremonies will take place followed by the Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess Pageant. Entertainment will be held for the rest of the afternoon at the conclusion of the pageant.

The weekend performing acts will be announced in the near future, according to Gina Malsky, Cherry Blossom entertainment director.

DeAngelo said the vendor list is shaping up with over 45 participating this year under the tent.

The West Pittston Boy Scout Troop 302 will be hosting the food tent after taking a few years off due to the pandemic.

There will be no food trucks offered this year with the Boy Scout Troop back in action. All proceeds from the food tent will go towards sending the Scouts to various camps.

Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club will be on hand with an inflatable obstacle course for children. They will also be selling Duck Derby tickets for the annual fall event when they drop purchased ducks off the Kridlo Bridge racing to the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge.

DeAngelo said other children games will be available such as the fishing game, two tossing game, and face painting.

There will be Instant Bingo and Cherry Picks basket raffles will be back for 2022 and possibly a Lottery Tree will be offered as a fundraiser.

DeAngelo said traffic would be somewhat alleviated with the closing of the Firefighter’s Bridge, but police presence will be on site.

“At sometime during the summer, the Cherry Blossom Festival committee would be holding a golf tournament,” DeAngelo said. “We have details to work out, but hopefully soon we will be able to announce the place and date. Gina and Leo Malsky are the golf tournament chairs.”

DeAngelo said she is still accepting parade participants, vendors and sponsors for the program booklet for the festival. Email DeAngelo at loridee220@comcast.net for details on participating or sponsorships.

If anyone is interested in entertaining during the festival, contact Gina Malsky at lmalsky@aol.com.