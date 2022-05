🔊 Listen to this

The Tiny Learners Learning Center students sing Mother’s Day songs to those attending the lunch and to their moms.

Tiny Learnes Learning Center’s proprietor Kelly Argenio is at the microphone with student’s mothers behind watching a short program by the children.

Kristen Lemoncelli and daughter Vienna Lemoncelli, 2, get their photo being taken by Tiny Learners employee Kaylee Rodgers.

EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center held a Mother’s Day luncheon on Friday, May 6, in honor of all the student’s mothers at Fox Hill Country Club. The preschool students sang Mother’s Day songs and there was a 17-minute video presentation from the students to their mothers. Kelly Argenio is the proprietor of the preschool.

— Tony Callaio