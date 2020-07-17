HAZLETON — With the Wilkes-Barre show rained out last week, the Hazleton performance in the Rockin’ the County summer concert series is now set to be the first, and the route for the parade-style concert was announced on Monday.

Featuring a performance from the Indigo Moon Brass Band, the band will roll its way through the streets of Hazleton starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

The parade route will start at the intersection of West and East Green streets, moving farther down West Green Street to North Vine Street.

Then, the band will continue its tour onto West Diamond Avenue, the down Alter Street. Then turning onto West 22nd Street, the band will travel onto North Vine Street.

The last leg of the route will be onto West Fern Street, before finally ending at the point where it started.

The series was originally going to kick off last Friday, with Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen set to tour through Wilkes-Barre, but that show had to be postponed due to thunderstorms on Friday evening.

So far, no rain date has been set for the Wilkes-Barre performance.

Next week, The Mule Team will tour through Pittston, with Bret Alexander & Friends playing The Music of Woodstock the following Friday on the streets of Nanticoke.

The last concert that is currently scheduled will occur on Friday, Aug. 7, with Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans, a group comprised of students from Nardone’s Rockology music school, will take to the streets of the Kingston and Forty Fort area.

So far, no specific route has yet been announced for these three concerts.

The Rockin’ the County series serves as a replacement for last year’s popular Rockin’ the River Summer Concert Series, which took place on the banks of the Susquehanna River in downtown Wilkes-Barre over a series of three weeks last summer.

Rockin’ the County acts as a socially distant version of the county’s series.