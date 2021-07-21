🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators Tuesday announced more than $12.5 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) have been awarded to applicants in communities they serve.

Representatives Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, and Senators John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, John Gordner, R-Berwick, and Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, said while the distribution has been delayed for the past year, the recognition of these critical projects with significant grant funding is spectacular news for the people of Luzerne County.

Considering the financial challenges faced by communities, school districts and area non-profit organizations due to the pandemic, the legislators said these grants will ensure critical safety, infrastructure and quality of life projects to be completed.

The funding announced today by the CFA covers the 2019 and 2020 time period.

Yudichak said, “The entire Luzerne County legislative delegation continues to work together to help our communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and today’s funding announcement by the CFA will bolster their efforts to move forward on these important projects.”

The list of projects that received funding includes:

• Wilkes-Barre City

— $322,880 to repair Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

— $52,000 for Volunteers in Medicine’s Increase to Access to Care Phase II initiative.

— $188,500 for the F.M. Kirby Center HVAC improvements Phase II and automated handicap access entrance doors.

— $101,280 for the Wyoming Valley Art League building renovations,

— $112,000 for the Haven Home Permanent Supportive Housing Program.

— $22,000 for the Children’s Service Center parking improvements.

— $84,894 for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball fencing project.

— $74,974 for the Wilkes-Barre YMCA safety and security project.

— $32,500 for the Wilkes-Barre Connect Command Center.

— $100,000 for SHINE Luzerne County.

— $25,000 for the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA virtual programming enhancement.

— $254,958 for the Sherman Street Properties, LLC – business center improvements.

• Hanover Township

— $250,000 in funding was awarded to the Solomon Creek Interceptor Project – Phase 3 which will rehabilitate 560 feet of the Solomon Creek Interceptor along Ferry Road.

— $135,878 for the Lower South Valley COG Municipal Fueling Station.

— $15,371 for the Lower South Valley COG Screener for compost facility.

• Plains Township

— $389,350 in funds were awarded to renovate the Fox Hill Firehouse No. 2. This will include renovations such as the replacement of the roof and windows and upgrading the building HVAC system, lighting and flooring.

— $230,350 to renovate the Fox Hill Firehouse #2.

— $159,000 for the Plains Township Firehouse #2 improvements.

• Hazleton City

— $244,176 for the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts.

— $449,125 for the City of Hazleton street improvements project.

— $300,000 for the Hazleton YWCA Pool Restoration and Wellness Center upgrades.

— $20,966 for the Hazleton City Regional Airport for equipment.

— $327,895 for the Hazleton Area Public Library – St. Paul’s Stabilization Phase 1.

— $57,000 for the Hazleton Active Adult Center.

— $293,000 for City Hall improvements.

• Pittston City

— $300,000 for the Pittston Area electrical upgrades and stadium lighting.

— $130,661 for the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association for an ambulance remount.

— $139,000 for municipal equipment.

— $32,000 for the Technology Upgrade Project.

— $178,308 for equipment for the Greater Pittston Compost Facility.

— $250,000 in support of the Greater Pittston Landbank.

• Nanticoke City

— $650,000 for the Nanticoke Area High School Stadium Project.

— $500,000 for the Demolition of 102-198 East Washington Street.

• Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority

— $40,000 for the Finch Technology plant modernization.

— $246,300 for the Luzerne County 911 tower construction.

— $50,000 for the Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing Center Project.

— $350,000 to advance the new Luzerne County Transportation Authority facility in Wilkes-Barre.

• West Pittston Borough

— $75,000 for the West Pittston Borough 2020 roadway improvements project.

— $20,000 for the West Pittston fire command/utility vehicle.

— $25,000 for the Emergency Operation and Maintenance Equipment Project.

• Newport Township

— $72,830 for a 2020 Ford 550 Dump Truck with plow.

— $80,000 for a Police F150 cruiser.

— $250,000 for the blighted properties remediation.

• Ashley Borough

— $126,637 for the Townhall Building Improvements Project.

— $23,365 for the Lokie Pavilion Project.

— $85,052 for the Ashley Borough Flood Protection Project.

• Duryea Borough

— Police Vehicle – $55,768 to purchase a new police vehicle.

— Germania SCUBA Team Equipment – $90,195 for the purchase of a truck and double stack boat trailer.

— Main Street Sidewalk Project – $314,375 to assist with infrastructure improvements to Main Street’s streetscape.

• Laflin Borough

— $161,500 for roadway repairs to Oakwood and Fordham Drives.

— $150,000 for the Laflin MS4 Stormwater and Road Paving.

— $48,354 for the Laflin Road Flooding Abatement.

• Laurel Run Borough

— $72,000 for the DPW pole barn.

— $47,626 for the backhoe loader.

• Jenkins Township

— $110,000 for police station renovations.

— $150,000 for equipment needed to complete stormwater drain repairs and maintain storm sewers.

• Fairview Township

— $200,000 for the Infrastructure Improvements Project Phase 1

— $47,513 for a police SUV.

— $120,000 for the dale driver culvert replacement.

• Hughestown Borough

— $150,000 for the roadway/parking lot improvement project.

— $115,000 for the Hughestown Police Department vehicles.

• Wilkes-Barre Township

— $300,000 for the South Gateway.

— $73,439 for the Wilkes-Barre Township Municipal Building roof replacement.

• West Wyoming Borough

— $75,000 for the West Wyoming Municipal Building renovation project.

— $100,000 for the West Wyoming Borough Municipal Building project.

• Bear Creek

— $92,000 for the Meadow Run Mountain Lake playground project.

— $150,000 for the construction of consolidated township office and public works building.

— Bear Creek Village Borough – $175,000 for 2019 safety improvements.

• Other projects

— Avoca Borough, $336,160 for a new Avoca Fire Department building.

— Dupont Borough – DPW Equipment – $317,058 to purchase a CNG refuse packer, a 6500 dump truck and an asphalt roller.

— Edwardsville Borough – $100,000 for the Edwardsville Borough DPW garage Phase 2.

— Exeter Borough – $100,000 for the Wyoming Area School District tennis courts renovation.

— Hazle Township – $70,791 for the Hazle Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company to purchase a new pick-up truck.

— Luzerne Borough – $200,000 for the 2020 Luzerne Borough Police expansion program.

— Pittston Township – $230,200 to purchase vehicles and equipment for use by the township’s road, public works, and emergency management departments.

— Plymouth Borough – $366,666 for Main Street Plymouth streetscape and stormwater improvements.

— Sugar Notch Borough – $112,186 to purchase two new vehicles for the police department and road/building and grounds departments.

— Swoyersville Borough – $45,000 for the Swoyersville Borough Police Cruisers.

— Warrior Run Borough – $110,493 for an infrastructure project.

— Wyoming Borough – $200,000 for the Wyoming Borough 2021 street improvements project.

— Yatesville Borough – $282,650 for the playground improvements project.