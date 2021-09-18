STATE COLLEGE — Dominic DeLuca was one of the last players to leave the field. His college debut Sept. 11 was a long time coming.

After 20 months of waiting, the former Wyoming Area star made sure to mark the occasion by heading to the stands for some hugs and photos with family.

For the first time since leading the Warriors to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A championship Dec. 7, 2019, DeLuca was back playing football.

The former state Class 3A Player of the Year for the Warriors appeared on special teams for Penn State beginning in the second quarter on Saturday as a member of the punt return team against Ball State.

DeLuca also made a cameo on the kickoff unit later in the game — though Jordan Stout put every kickoff on the day through the end zone for a touchback.

It’s been a journey for DeLuca ever since that most memorable afternoon in Hershey. DeLuca tore his ACL during the game — an 80-percent tear, he said later — but finished out the game to rally his team to a 21-14 win over Central Valley.

DeLuca chose to accept a walk-on offer from Penn State, announcing his decision in March 2020 and continued his rehab during the pandemic before enrolling this past January.

Originally working with the safeties during the offseason, DeLuca was moved to linebacker shortly after arriving to help with depth at the position.

“This was an opportunity for Dom, a guy that we’re excited about,” coach James Franklin said in the spring about DeLuca’s move. “He was Mr. PA in the state last year, but an opportunity for him to get more reps in practice as well.”

A quarterback and safety at Wyoming Area, DeLuca checks in on Penn State’s roster at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds. Per NCAA rules, he can appear in four games without using a year of eligibility.