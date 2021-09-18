Here’s looking at you, kids.

Once again, it’s nearly time for a night under the stars, when friends and supporters gather to celebrate the work done by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Luzerne County (CASA) to advocate for children currently in foster care.

An evening in CASAblanca, the group’s stylish annual fall fundraiser, is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. This year’s event will be held at The Banks, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

“We are so thankful to our community, especially our returning presenting sponsor M&T, for supporting CASAblanca and allowing us to celebrate together once again,” CASA Program Coordinator Sarah Mulé said.

“Our committee chairs, Barb Straub and Julie McCarthy, have dedicated so much time and energy to making sure that we can hold this event safely while keeping the spirit of CASAblanca alive, and we are so excited to see it all come together at this beautiful new venue, The Banks,” Mulé added.

“CASAblanca means so much to our organization. Our CASA volunteers and the children we serve benefit directly from the generosity of our sponsors and attendees and helps us further our mission of making sure that each and every abused and neglected children here in Luzerne County knows the support and stability that comes from having a court appointed special advocate,” she said.

Tickets are $125 each, and RSVPs are requested by Sept. 15. For more information, or to make a reservation or donation, visit luzernecasa.org/casablanca.

CASA of Luzerne County seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met.

They also serve as a vital liaison between children in the foster system, the courts and attorneys.