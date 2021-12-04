Scores of properties were damaged and many families were forced from their respective homes by a mine subsidence that spread over a half mile square in Pittston on Nov. 27, 1942.

Approximately 75 buildings, mostly homes, were without water and gas service as a result of the earth disturbance, one of the most serious in Pittston’s history, the Evening News reported Nov. 28, 1942.

Buildings on Market, Pine, Railroad, Vine and LaGrange streets and Jenkins Court sustained the most damage.

“The full extent of the damage is not known because it varied from jammed doors and windows to buildings tilted on their foundations and on the verge of collapse,” the Evening News reported.

Pittston policemen and firemen were on scene guarding against damage from breaking water and gas mains and the possibility of a fire.

Chief of Police Leo Tierney instructed his officers to remain on continuous tour of the area.

“The most serious damage occurred on Jenkins Court where fissures ranged from a hair’s breadth to five feet in width. A five-foot crevice stretched just behind the rear wall of the old Welsh Congregational Church property on LaGrange Street and Jenkins Court,” the Evening News reported.

The Wilkes-Barre Record quoted an engineer from the Pagnotti Coal Company that blamed the subsidences on a mine vein of the Eagle Shaft that had not been mined since 1868.

Nearly 36 hours after the subsidence, another cave-in occurred in the same area at 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 29, 1942.

“The number of homes damaged by the mine subsidence of last Friday night in the city of Pittston was increased by at least 10 yesterday morning in a recurrence of the underground disturbance which endangered the lives of 40 families and seriously affected the Laurel Line right of way,” the Evening News reported Nov. 30, 1942.

Many were sound asleep when the second subsidence occurred without warning.

A 75-year-old woman sleeping inside an apartment building at 15-10 Railroad St. was “held a prisoner when the walls of the building crumpled about her,” the Evening News reported.

Frank Gallo, a residence in the same building, kicked open a door and rescued the elderly woman.

“Trains on the Laurel Line were halted at each approach of a trestle weakened by the subsidence,” reported the Evening News.

Believing mine officials that the subsidences were over, a third disturbance occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, 1942, in the hill section of south Pittston.

“The latest pull occurred on the westerly end of Jenkins Court, the other end of which was uprooted in the initial disturbance of last Friday night, and to homes on lower East Oak Street,” the Evening News reported.

Classes were canceled at the Garfield School due to the cave-in.

A fourth subsidence occurred in the area of Oak Street and South Spring Alley damaging 10 houses on Dec. 7, 1942, the Evening News reported the same day.

Following the four subsidences, approximately 150 buildings mostly houses sustained either minor or major damage.

During a Pittston council meeting held Dec. 8, 1942, Mayor John J. Reilley said Pagnotti Coal Company made verbal assurances that all homes, streets and sewers damaged by the subsidences would be restored to their original condition, reported the Evening News Dec. 9, 1942.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation investigated 149 mine subsidences in Pittston from 1942 to 2008, according to a DEP report issued in December 2008.

The report stated Pittston is underlain by eight coal veins called Checker, Pittston, Top Marcy, Marcy, Clark, Bottom Clark, Middle Red Ash and Bottom Red Ash that were heavily mined by the Pennsylvania Coal Company’s No. 9 Colliery, Seneca Colliery and Ewen Colliery.