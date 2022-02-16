Parent: ‘They’re offering the school that money to keep our children masked’

PITTSTON — A handful of parents from both within and outside of the district raised concerns about the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding within the Pittston Area School District at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting.

The meeting, relatively quick and fairly by-the-book in terms of standard business conducted, featured some public remarks from concerned parents wondering what the funds awarded to Pittston Area by the American Rescue Plan’s ESSER fund would be put to use for.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education website indicates that Pittston Area was allocated $6,702,020 by this ESSER fund.

District superintendent Kevin Booth explained that the funds would be used in a number of ways, including to improve the school’s infrastructure. A portion of the funds being used to secure bids for a new HVAC system and new risers for the high school auditorium, according to Booth.

The ESSER fund allocation, which have not yet been received by the school, would also help the district hire additional mental health workers to help students work through trauma that they may otherwise not receive help in dealing with.

Some parents questioned whether or not the school, by applying for and accepting the ESSER funds, would be bound to enforce a set of health and safety guidelines set forth by the state.

“They’re offering the school that money to keep our children masked,” said one parent. The topic of masking in schools has been a hot-button issue in the Pittston Area district, even forcing the cancellation of a School Board meeting in November of last year after a group of parents refused to wear their masks.

Jamie Walsh, a parent from the Lake-Lehman School District, called on the board to remove their mask requirement in the schools.

“All the damage done to our kids is being done through masking and social distancing,” Walsh said. “You guys have 100% of the power … you should revise your policy tonight and masks should be optional tomorrow.”

Booth noted at the beginning of the meeting that the case numbers in the district were going down, and he was looking forward to the board being able to revise the district’s current Health and Safety policy.

“We don’t want to be too hasty, though,” he cautioned. “As we’ve all seen, these numbers could change at the drop of a dime.”