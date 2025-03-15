Maya Jenkins converted a rebound of her own miss into the 1,000th point of her Scranton Prep career on March 8 when the Classics opened the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A girls basketball state tournament with a 56-34, home-court victory over Delone Catholic.

Bella Dennebaum hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points in the win and Jenkins got the 11 she needed to reach the milestone.

Jenkins dribbled in from the left wing to try a pull-up jumper from about 10 feet in the lane. The Old Forge resident followed the shot, getting the rebound and putting her second attempt in off the glass for a 52-28 lead with 3:09 remaining.

Scranton Prep 74, Allentown Central Catholic 36

Related Video

Maya Jenkins led four double-figures scorers with 16 points for Scranton Prep, which pulled away from what was a two-point game after one quarter for Wednesday’s win.

Freshman Chloe Mamera came off the bench to join Jenna Hillebrand with 15 points each.

Scranton Prep, a state finalist a year ago, improved to 25-1 with the win, which put them in Saturday’s state quarterfinal against District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti.