Pittston Area posted its biggest victory in a season that is quickly filling up with blowouts Thursday when Beau Widdick led the offense and Elijah Barr tossed a three-inning, no-hitter for a 20-0 rout of host Wyoming Valley West in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Widdick went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI.

Barr struck out two, walked one and hit one batter. Barr still faced the minimum nine batters when third baseman Richie Tonte started two inning-ending double plays that Widdick turned from his position at second base.

Pittston Area improved to 11-0 and continued a stretch in which it has outscored the last four opponents by a total of 58-1 and has shut out four of the last five. The Patriots have posted six shutouts in all and are outscoring teams by an average of 10.9-1.9.

The Patriots scored 11 times in the top of the first when Widdick drove in the last three with one of his doubles.

Tonte had two hits and drove in three runs.

Dominic Innamorati stole three bases, drove in three runs and scored four times.

Jake Aftewicz drove in three runs and Silvio Giardina scored three times.

Pittston Area is 6-0 in Division 1, one game in front of Hazleton Area and Wilkes-Barre Area, which are each 5-1.

Western Wayne 6, Wyoming Area 3

Jamison McCollum and two relievers combined to hold Wyoming Area to three hits Saturday to lead Western Wayne to a non-league win at Atlas Field.

Bruno Pizzano drove in two of the runs for the Warriors. Pizzano, Cody Meade and Mitchell Rusinichak had the hits.

Wyoming Area 13, Hanover Area 1

Mitchell Rusinchak went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI Wednesday when Wyoming Area defeated host Hanover Area in five innings in a WVC Division 2 game.

Jeremy Layland had two doubles and drove in three runs.

The Warriors took an 11-0 lead with nine runs in the second when Rusinchak singled in two and Layland doubled in two more.

Alex Vacula finished with two hits. Ben Rogish drove in two runs. Jacob Snyder stole two bases and scored twice.

Cody Meade allowed just an unearned run on one hit in four innings to get the win. He walked one and struck out five.

Ryan Nemshick finished off the combined two-hitter, getting three strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth.

The Warriors are 3-1 in the division, behind only unbeaten Holy Redeemer, and are 4-5 overall.

Pittston Area 17, Nanticoke 0

Silvio Giardina went 3-for-3 with a double and triple Tuesday when Pittston Area pounded host Nanticoke in three innings in a WVC Division 1 game.

Giardina scored three times and drove in two runs while supporting Brady Baldrica’s one-hitter.

Beau Widdick went 2-for-3 with three runs and five RBI. Richie Tonte drove in three runs and scored two.

Chase Montigney chipped in two hits, Elijah Mead drove in two runs and Elijah Barr scored three times.

Pittston Area scored five runs in the first, then six each in the second and third.

Baldrica struck out four and walked one.