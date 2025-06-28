Wyoming Area extended its dominance of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 track and field for another season.

The Warriors and Lady Warriors each went 6-0 to capture Division 2 titles.

It was the fourth straight season that both Wyoming Area track teams went unbeaten in Division 2. The boys extended their streak to 37 meets, winning every time since moving back down to Division 2 from Division 1 prior to the 2019 season.

In most cases, the opponents could not come close to Wyoming Area.

Related Video

With a maximum of 150 points available in each meet, the Warriors scored more than 100 five times and reached 95 in the other. They won their WVC meets by an average of 111.9-33.6.

The Lady Warriors were similarly dominant. They scored at least 99 in every meet and won by an average of 112.3-37.2.

Wyoming Area continued some of that success into the postseason where the emphasis switches from team to individual accomplishments.

Ella McKernan finished 11th in the state in the Class 3A girls 800-meter run.

McKernan also made the state meet in the 300 while Taylor Gashi qualified in the triple jump and finished 20th.

McKernan, who earned four silver medals, and Gashi, who picked up two silvers and a bronze, led Wyoming Area to a third-place finish in the District 2 team standings behind Dallas and Abington Heights, the multi-year Division 1 champions from each conference.

Wyoming Area tied for fifth out of 18 teams in District 2 Class 3A boys.

The Warriors were led by Nicholas Kondrosky, with a silver medal in the long jump; Chase Krogulski, with a silver in the javelin; and Josh Mruk, with a bronze in the shot put.

Wyoming Area was third in the overall girls standings and fourth among boys teams at the WVC Championships.

McKernan won the conference title in the 800 and anchored the winning 3200 relay team.

Ben Gravine, in the discus, and Jack Gravine, in the javelin, won boys titles.