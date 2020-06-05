Strawberry season in the Northeast usually lasts only four to six week.

It is that time of year again to pick fresh strawberries at the local U Pick Strawberry farms. Grocery stores and farmers markets have strawberries at good prices as well.

Strawberries are a healthy food to eat. They only have 45 calories per cup and are high in potassium, 247 mg, and give us more than our daily requirement for vitamin C.

The California Strawberry Commission tell us to fight colds with strawberries. “One serving of eight strawberries has more vitamin C than an orange – 110% of the recommended daily value. Strawberries also contain beneficial antioxidants and other nutrients including folate and fiber.”

Be choosy when buying or picking strawberries. Choose shiny, firm strawberries with a bright red color. The green caps should look fresh, bright green and be intact. When you get home from the strawberry patch or the grocery store, do not wash strawberries until you are ready to eat them. Store strawberries in the refrigerator for 1 to 3 days. Avoid shriveled, mushy or leaky berries.

There are lots of ways to enjoy strawberries. Rinse and eat them just as is or try these two ideas from fruits and veggies.org.

Make a parfait with low-fat frozen yogurt and sliced strawberries. Alternate in a tall glass and top with a strawberry.

Add sliced berries to mesclun greens (or other mixed greens) along with chopped walnuts and a few tablespoons of gorgonzola cheese, then toss with a low-fat balsamic vinaigrette.

Whether you pick them or buy them, think about preserving their wonderful flavor for the fall or winter months. Follow these steps to freeze strawberries safely from Penn State Extension.

How to freeze strawberries

Note, do not freeze more than 2 pounds of strawberries per cubic foot of freezer capacity each day. This allows for proper freezing to take place in a timely fashion.

First, remove the strawberry caps. Wash 1 to 2 quarts at a time and drain. Do not soak berries.

Second, choose either dry sugar pack or non-sugar pack.

Third, for the dry sugar pack, measure 2/3 cup of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar over one quart of prepared fruit. Stir until most of the sugar is dissolved or let stand for 15 minutes.

For the non-sugar pack, measure 1 quart of prepared fruit.

Last, fill plastic freezer containers, freezer jars or zip-type freezer bags; remove air; seal; and label. Sealed bags may be frozen flat on a tray and stacked when completely frozen. If using rigid contains, allow ½ inch of headspace for expansion during the freezing process.

Take advantage of strawberries being in season. Enjoy their nutritious value and delicious flavor.

Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D.,L.D.N., is Nutrition Links Supervisor in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties for the Penn State Extension.