Three retire from Wyoming Area Catholic School

June 14, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Features, News 0

On Monday, June 8, Wyoming Area Catholic School honored three retirees with a retirement parade with a police escort, students, parents, alumni, family and friends saying their heartfelt good-byes. Shown are Ann Marie Walsh, 33 years as a teacher for the Diocese of Scranton School System; Ann Henry, 30 years as secretary for the Diocese of Scranton School System; Mary Ann Paddock-Kaminski, 44 years as a teacher/administrator for the Diocese of Scranton. Total number of years of service, 107 years. Congratulations.