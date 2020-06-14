Three retire from Wyoming Area Catholic School

March 07, 2020
Our moms told us to do this often, but maybe we got lax or our handwashing techniques need to be retaught again.
The media is reinforcing these messages every day. Wash hands don’t touch your face, clean surfaces that we touch often, sneeze into a tissue or your shoulder and stay home if you are sick.
Get your defense ready to stop COVID – 19!
Follow these simple good hygiene practices. The COVIS-19 virus is enveloped in a lipid (another name for fat) coating. Soap can dissolve the protective fat coating, just like we dissolve grease on our pots and pans with soap. This may prevent the spread of the virus to you and your family.
Many colds and viruses can be prevented by using good hygiene practices. Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. It is an easy, inexpensive and effective way to prevent the spread of germs and keep people healthy.
Don’t be a short cut Annie! One common shortcut is watering down the soap or just skipping soap all together. A plain bar of soap is just as effective as liquid soap.
Follow the CDC’s five-step handwashing method: Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse and Dry! Scrub all the surfaces of the hand, particularly under the nails, and in between the fingers. Scrub both the front and back of the hands and for at least 20 seconds. Rinse under clean running water. Dry with a clean towel or air dry them.
Use a towel to open the bathroom door.
One very common time when we may not be washing our hands is just before eating If you eat in your car or at a fast food restaurant, are you washing your hands? If you are unable to, use a 60% alcohol hand sanitizer. Do not touch your food. Use utensils or the paper wrapping on the purchased food item to avoid hand contact with your food.
Stop the spread of this virus. Wash hand after blowing your nose. Throw the tissue directly into the garbage or a small plastic bag and then dispose when you can.
Follow good hygiene practices. Check family members’ habits. Are they following these practices as well? Meanwhile, enjoy a bowl of homemade chicken soup. Keep ingredients on hand and limit the number of trips to the grocery store.
Chicken Vegetable Soup with Kale
2 teaspoon vegetable oil
1/2 cup onion (chopped)
1/2 cup carrot (chopped)
1 teaspoon thyme (ground)
2 garlic clove (minced)
2 cup water (or chicken broth)
3/4 cup tomatoes (diced)
1 cup chicken, cooked, skinned and cubed
1/2 cup brown rice, cooked (or white rice)
1 cup kale (chopped, about one large leaf)
Wash hands and countertops. Heat oil in a medium saucepan. Add onion and carrot. Sauté until vegetables are tender, about 5-8 minutes. Add thyme and garlic. Sauté for one more minute. Add water or broth, tomatoes, cooked rice, chicken and kale. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!