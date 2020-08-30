🔊 Listen to this

The Chapel of St. Joseph, located at the Oblates of St. Joseph Religious Residence, Route 315, Laflin, will be the setting for the annual Labor Day Triduum and Mass honoring St. Joseph the Worker.

Begun in 1983, this annual event invokes the patronage and intercession of St. Joseph in conjunction with the national Labor Day holiday.In light of the current health and financial crisis, there is a great need to invoke the Patron Saint of Workers and Provider of the Holy Family for all the unemployed, underemployed and those struggling to provide for themselves and their families.

A three-day spiritual preparation (Triduum) will lead up to Labor Day, with Masses celebrated every evening, Friday through Sunday, September 4-6, at 7:00pm. Celebrant and preacher for this year’s Triduum will be Father Paul A. McDonnell, OSJ, rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph religious community. Confessions will be heard in a designated area before the Eucharistic liturgies.

A special Mass will be celebrated on Labor Day morning, September 7, at 11:00am. Principal celebrant and homilist will be Father Joseph D. Sibilano, OSJ, founder of this annual Labor Day spiritual event. Local Oblate clergy will serve as concelebrants.

Diocesan health/safety regulations and guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and mask requirements, will be strictly adhered to at all services.

For more information contact the main office at (570) 654-7542.