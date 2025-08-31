The 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival goers saw a great lineup of entertainment at the bandshell.

The food vendors had their hands full during the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

Lauren Sandercock proudly displays the winner of the ugliest tomato.

The largest tomato winner at the Pittston Tomato Festival is being held by Ned Sandercock, who grew the tomato.

The swings ride was just about filled to capacity on Pittston Tomato Festival last Saturday.

Children enjoy themselves as they go down the slide at the Pittston Tomato Festival carnival rides.

Sweet Little Lies, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, is shown performing on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Pittston Tomato Festival to close out the night.

Into the Spin is shown performing at the bandshell of the 42nd Annual Tomato Festival.

