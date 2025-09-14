Dan Reese has been promoted to oversee Luzerne County’s consolidated GIS/Mapping and Planning and Zoning Department, according to the latest human resources department personnel report for August.

Council voted earlier this year to merge the departments as recommended by the administration to enhance decisions related to planning and development.

Reese has a bachelor’s degree in geography that includes a concentration in urban and regional development from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in geographic and cartographic sciences from George Mason University.

He was a transportation planner for eight years in the Virginia Metropolitan Planning Organization before starting work for Luzerne County’s GIS/Mapping department in October 2016, first as a senior GIS analyst and then as department director in November 2017.

Related Video

In 2022, Reese served as the county’s interim administrative services division head. He took over as acting planning/zoning executive director in May 2024.

Reese will receive $92,000 annually in the new position.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Reese is “an exceptional employee.”

“Dan exemplifies intelligence, dedication, and a strong work ethic in every project he undertakes. His visionary approach not only addresses the current needs of our community but also anticipates future challenges and opportunities, ensuring that Luzerne County remains on the path to success,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo added Reese’s “positive attitude and collaborative spirit foster an environment of teamwork and innovation.”

“His commitment to excellence and service truly sets him apart as a remarkable asset to the county,” she said.

Hirings

Fifteen workers were hired in county government in August, the report said.

These employees, their positions and hourly compensation: Magen Benito, Albert C. Hughes Jr. and Stephen Hughes, deputy sheriffs, $16.05; Reyna Correa, treasurer’s office clerk 3, $15; Erin Fels, law office executive secretary, $20.51; Samuel Fisk and Lynda Smith, public defender’s office clerk/stenographers, $16.12; Erick Garcia and Emely Rosario, Children, Youth and Families caseworker 1s, $20.91; Ciera Gensel, prison nurse, $29.81; Therese Reilly, law office paralegal, $23.08; Thonya Umana, per diem deputy sheriff, $25; Nicholas Webster, probation officer, $23.08; Lawrence Youngblood, assistant district attorney, $36.39; and Christopher N. Zim Jr., prothonotary clerk 3, $16.12.

In addition, Coreen Milazzo was rehired as an election bureau administrative assistant at $16.77 per hour.

Departures

Two workers retired in August — budget/finance accounts payable manager Peggy Baloga and 911 data entry/clean clerk George Smith.

Six employees resigned, the report said: Francis Aigeldinger, prison records captain; Dalton Hastings, deputy sheriff; James Leary, prison corrections officer; Krista Masterstefone, 911 telecommunicator; Neil Murphy, district attorney’s office child abuse detective; and Brianna Ziller, human resources generalist.

The death of prison corrections officer Nancy Connell was listed on the report.

The report also listed one involuntary separation of Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant Baigalmaa Genden and two terminations of assessor’s office real property field investigator Ralph Edwards and 911 telecommunicator Amber Warman.

Election Board

The county’s volunteer, five-citizen election board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted on council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Study commission

The county’s volunteer, seven-citizen Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse to approve outstanding bills and wrap up any other closeout matters.

The commission drafted the proposed new county home rule charter that will be on the Nov. 4 general election ballot for voter consideration.

A link to attend remotely will be posted in council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Council votes

In decisions not previously reported, council members approved the following last week:

• A new 561-page hazard mitigation plan designed to educate and prepare citizens and officials about potential natural and man-made disasters. A copy of the plan may be viewed at www.pennsylvaniahmp.com/luzerne-county-hmp.

• Forgiveness of the remaining approximately $400,000 West Hazleton owes the county for a borough bridge infrastructure project loan. In exchange for waiving future borough loan repayments, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has agreed to award the county $400,000 to pave county-owned Crestwood Drive in Wright Township.

• Authorization for the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System Inc. to issue up to $8.25 million in tax-exempt bonds to repair and renovate a dozen of its schools, including five in the county: Holy Redeemer High School and St. Nicholas/St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre, Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston, Holy Rosary School in Duryea and St. Jude School in Mountain Top. Nonprofits must obtain government approval for tax-exempt bonds, but the county is not pledging or obligating any funds for the project.

• A $418,963 opioid litigation settlement fund award to True North Recovery of NEPA LLC toward its new detoxification and in-patient treatment facility on Courtright Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, as recommended by the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement.

• The proposed new design for the county-owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge (Water Street) over the Susquehanna River, which links Pittston and West Pittston. PennDOT agreed to assume responsibility for replacing the closed span because it is part of a bridge bundling that also will replace the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) Bridge. Under this package, the county will be responsible for 5% of the cost of its bridge replacement.

Assessment database

The Times Leader’s free, online searchable county property assessment database has been updated with the latest values.

The database is accessible on the top of the main page at timesleader.com.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.