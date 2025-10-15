Luzerne County’s Election Bureau finalized and publicly posted all Nov. 4 general election polling places on Wednesday, including three changes since this year’s primary election.

The polling place list is posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org, with the three changes highlighted in yellow.

New voter identification cards were sent to those impacted by location changes, said county Deputy Election Director Steve Hahn.

The changes, with further background provided by Hahn:

• Kingston borough Ward 5 voters will cast ballots at the Kingston Central Fire Dept., 600 Wyoming Ave.

The past Kingston VFW location is unavailable due to renovations. Kingston Ward 3 voters already cast ballots at the central fire department, and Hahn said it is large enough to accommodate the addition of Ward 5.

• Plains Township Ward 2 voters will cast ballots at the Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Bernardine Hall, 13 Hudson Road.

Ward 2 voters cast ballots at the parish center across the street in this year’s primary election due to impacts of a church painting project, but voters can now return to Bernardine Hall Nov. 4 because that work is completed, Hahn said.

• Plains Township Ward 4 voters also will vote at the Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Bernardine Hall Nov. 4.

Hahn said this change stemmed from complaints of insufficient parking at the prior Ward 4 polling place in the township firehouse. Bernardine Hall has ample parking and interior space and is located at the Ward 4 boundary, which means it will be closer than the fire hall for those voters, he said.

He noted that the township’s Ward 5 voters will continue casting ballots at the township firehouse at 50 Second St. as they did in the primary.

Voters unsure of their ward or district can obtain that information through the state’s registration database at pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Future consideration

The county’s five-citizen election board had left the door open to additional changes in two municipalities at its meeting last month, but Hahn said Wednesday those options must be further explored and cannot be implemented for Nov. 4.

The polling location for both Kingston Wards 1 and 2 will remain the same for Nov. 4 but could change in 2026 if another suitable site is identified, Hahn said.

Election Board Vice Chair Alyssa Fusaro had said the current location — the Kingston municipal building at 500 Wyoming Ave. — is too small to fit both wards.

Voters also have complained about parking challenges at the municipal building, Hahn said.

The owners of several other potential sites were contacted, but they were unable to accommodate elections at this time, Hahn said.

Space needs may also change next year because the county will be switching to paper ballots in 2026, which means only one electronic ballot marking device will be needed at each precinct to accommodate those with disabilities, Hahn said.

Hahn also told the election board last month he wants to find a new location for Wright Township District 1 or 2 because they both cast ballots at the township municipal building on South Mountain Boulevard — District 1 in the municipal building portion and District 2 in the magisterial district section of the building.

He was unable to find an alternate location for Nov. 4 but said he will keep looking, adding he sought suggestions from township officials and others in the municipality.

“There are a number of places we looked at that would not work,” he said.

In other updates, on Wednesday, the election bureau posted the official election proclamation at luzernecounty.org, which contains a listing of candidates in all races and referendums that appear on the ballot.

