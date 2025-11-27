After extensive debate, a Luzerne County Council majority approved several cuts in the proposed 2026 budget on Tuesday, although a raise for the election director and creation of a new division head position remained intact.

The net effect of the cuts on the proposed real estate tax increase was still under review Wednesday morning, and council is expected to consider more amendments before the final budget vote at its next meeting on Dec. 9.

A 1.9% increase was proposed in the original budget, which would have equated to $12 more per year on a residence assessed at the median $95,500.

Election director

The proposed budget includes a $12,500 raise for county Election Director Emily Cook, which would increase her annual compensation by 19%, from $64,500 to $77,000.

During his budget presentation weeks ago, county Administrative Services Division Head Jim Rose told council the election director pay increase and a 12% raise for Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Alan K. Stout were warranted. Stout’s compensation is set to increase from $69,000 to $77,000.

Both employees have experience in their county positions and are receiving compensation markedly lower than their counterparts in other counties, Rose had said.

Cook’s proposed raise took center stage Tuesday because county Councilman Harry Haas had suggested increasing the compensation to a lower $65,800, saying a raise of $1,300 would more closely “align with other department head increases.”

Instead, the budget amendment placed on the agenda contained a salary of $66,122, or $1,612 more, which mirrors the maximum 2.5% increases that have been budgeted for all non-union workers in 2026. That would have resulted in a $10,888 budget cut.

A majority of six of 11 council members rejected the lower 2.5% increase: Patty Krushnowski, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino, Brittany Stephenson, Greg Wolovich, and Chairman John Lombardo. Those supporting the amendment: Kevin Lescavage, LeeAnn McDermott, Joanna Bryn Smith, Vice Chairman Brian Thornton, and Haas.

Lombardo proposed another option, also rejected by a majority, to instead increase Cook’s compensation by 8.53% to $70,000. Only three supported this proposal: Lombardo, Sabatino, and Stephenson.

As a result, the original increase stands.

Lescavage, who wraps up his term at the end of this year, asserted the complete list of proposed non-union raises exceeding 2.5% was not presented to council, which he finds “kind of bothersome, really.”

The administration said the changes were included in a position budget that had been supplied to council in the original budget book. A supplemental summary provided to council Tuesday said the proposed budget includes raises above 2.5% for 12 existing non-union positions in addition to those for Cook and Stout.

Those 12, including the amount and percentage of the raises and the new proposed compensation in parenthesis: Deputy Budget/Finance Director Caitlyn Holland, $10,000, 13% ($85,000); Senior GIS Analyst Patrick Sine, $5,759, 10% ($65,000); Treatment Court Coordinator Danielle Goldowski, $11,607, 18% ($75,906); District Attorney Narcotics Division Chief Jillian Matthews, $4,100, 5% ($86,100); DA Specialty Court Division Chief Allyson Kacmarski, $4,100, 5% ($86,100); DA Special Victims Division Chief Carly Levandoski, $4,100, 5% ($86,100); DA Major Crimes Division Chief Brian Coleman, $4,100, 5% ($86,100); Operations Project Management Director Nicholas Vough, $5,225, 7% ($78,000); Operations Facilities/Capital Projects Engineer (position restructuring), $2,000, 3% ($60,000); Operations Infrastructure/Maintenance Engineer (position restructuring), $2,000, 3% ($60,000); Human Services part-time solicitor (vacant), $9,116, 23% ($49,000); and DA DUI Division Chief (vacant), $12,300, 17% ($86,100).

In some cases, funding will fully or partially cover the increases, officials said. For example, court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh said a human services grant would cover part of the treatment court coordinator increase.

Lescavage said any increases beyond 2.5% should go to sheriff deputies who “put their lives on the line every day.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said union negotiations are underway in the collective bargaining agreement covering sheriff deputies, and it will “recognize the work” they perform.

Thornton said he believes Cook does a good job but was not aware a 19% increase had been proposed until Tuesday, adding that he concurs with Lescavage that sheriff deputies are “woefully underpaid.”

The contract covering sheriff deputies, which expires at the end of this year, sets the starting salary for that position at $33,135 annually, according to job postings.

Perry expressed support for the election director increase, questioning who would want the position due to the responsibilities and pressures.

“Everybody knows what that position is like. Nobody does it as well as her. We want to keep her,” he said, referencing Cook.

Crocamo said Cook has received death threats. Haas said he and other council members have too. Crocamo said the threats against Cook rose to the level that they were investigated by the DA’s Office and state.

Lombardo expressed disappointment that his compromise did not pass because he believes Cook does a good job and should receive more than 2.5%.

Bryn Smith said many county employees work hard, and she is concerned the raises for “a select few” non-union workers create an impression that others are “overlooked.”

Crocamo said employees who are leaders, including Cook, must be compensated based on their workload and performance.

She added that she will continue fighting for a living wage for all workers and, at one heated point in the debate, told council members in opposition, “You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

New division

Haas also proposed the amendment to eliminate Crocamo’s proposed creation of a new Infrastructure, Community and Economic Development Division.

Her submission to council solely requested $105,962 to fund the estimated $98,000 compensation for a new division head and the position’s associated payroll taxes and benefit costs.

This would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of home rule, which created eight divisions.

The new division would coordinate discussion among local government, businesses, community organizations, residents, and other stakeholders so the county is “working together towards a common goal” of attracting businesses that will enhance the quality of life, Crocamo had said.

While describing the addition as “helpful,” Haas said it is “harder to justify with this year’s budget constraints.”

Six council members voted against his amendment: Perry, Sabatino, Stephenson, Wolovich, Krushnowski, and Lombardo. Those supporting the cut: Lescavage, McDermott, Bryn Smith, Thornton, and Haas.

Lombardo said a countywide point person is needed due to the volume of economic development occurring and proposed in the county.

Bryn Smith said the new division is a “great idea,” but she does not believe the county can afford it at this time.

Thornton, who was not re-elected, said he fully agrees with Crocamo’s rationale but believes new incoming council members should be involved in such a decision, noting they will have a chance to reopen the budget in early 2026 if they want to make changes.

The approved cuts include a $300,000 reduction in the county pension fund contribution based on the latest actuarial estimate.

Council also agreed to increase the “vacancy factor,” a budget line added by County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle to prevent departments from using funds from unfilled positions for other purposes.

The proposed budget contained a vacancy factor of $2 million. Haas proposed increasing it to $2.75 million. Roselle said his proposal was too aggressive, emphasizing the county is pushing to fill all vacant positions. She said $2.25 million would be more feasible — a compromise that was ultimately approved by council.

