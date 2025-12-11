For an hour nonstop on Wednesday, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo presented a lengthy compilation of statistics and updates to demonstrate what the staff has achieved in 2025.

“Don’t ever say that our county employees don’t work because I will remind you of these numbers,” she said at one point during the yearly presentation required by the county’s home rule charter.

She had paused to make that remark after reporting figures on the county Area Agency on Aging — 89,564 meals delivered to homebound older adults, 110,674 meals served at active adult centers, the distribution of 35,380 farmers’ market vouchers, nearly 4,000 program eligibility assessments, and 955 protective service unit investigations of alleged elder abuse and neglect.

“This is what our staff does, and they should be commended for it,” Crocamo said during the presentation she held virtually due to public safety concerns in the inclement weather.

A recording of the presentation, which she described as “Building a Stronger Luzerne County Together,” has been posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org, under the meeting archives.

Crocamo highlighted awards and commendations received by various workers, progress in stepping up training and technological improvements in multiple departments, and initiatives to address community needs.

Correctional Services, for example, initiated an orientation program to familiarize inmates with the services available both during incarceration and upon release, aiming to reduce recidivism.

Children, Youth, and Families served more than 4,700 families at its food and household supply pantry this year to date. They hosted several events that provided fun activities for families and staff, while offering essentials such as haircuts, school supplies, and coats.

The Drug and Alcohol Department expanded the number of contracted recovery houses for those working to overcome substance use disorder, and it plans to add female recovery houses to the mix in 2026.

Among the technological advances, the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office has automated the bail forfeiture account, eliminating the need to manually prepare checks. It is working on a plan to email notices to attorneys when a filing is entered on their case, similar to the process used in the federal court system.

Crocamo listed multiple municipalities and agencies that have benefited from funding through the county Community Development Office to address infrastructure and services.

The county Roads and Bridges Department work included full replacement of two culverts in Union Township, widening of road shoulders in the Hanover Industrial Park for pedestrian and bus access safety, and storm damage repairs of three bridges in Ross and Fairmount townships.

Crocamo said the county’s success is a “collective effort” and expressed “hope and excitement” for the coming year.

