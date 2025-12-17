Ceremony honors departing council members

This cake was served at Tuesday’s recognition ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse for four departing County Council members.

A Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to remove a Wilkes-Barre Township tax break extension request from the agenda, which means the matter won’t come before the legislative body again until 2026.

Councilman Harry Haas made the removal motion, citing Monday’s Township Council decision to table a vote until Jan. 5 on the tax break extension for the township’s portion of real estate taxes.

The tax break resolution that County Council had unanimously approved in March 2022 said Bluecup must commence construction of its warehousing and distribution center on Johnson Street within three years, and that period has lapsed. Bluecup is seeking a construction extension to the end of 2027, arguing that the developer was powerless to proceed with construction during the three-year period due to several court appeals related to the project zoning.

In addition to Haas, six County Council members supported Tuesday’s motion to halt a decision on Bluecup’s request: LeeAnn McDermott, Jimmy Sabatino, Joanna Bryn Smith, Brittany Stephenson, Greg Wolovich, and Patty Krushnowski.

The four in support of proceeding with a decision: Kevin Lescavage, Chris Perry, Vice Chairman Brian Thornton, and Chairman John Lombardo.

All three taxing bodies — the township, county, and Wilkes-Barre Area School District — had approved a blighted-property tax break for the Bluecup project that will provide 65% tax forgiveness on new construction for a decade. The 10-year exemption period begins when the completed construction is assessed by the county.

The School Board has approved the extension request for its real estate taxes.

During public comment, township resident Cynthia Dorzinsky asked if County Council has the option to “start all over again from square one” in considering the tax break itself since the three-year requirement has lapsed.

Lombardo said he believes County Council has an obligation to at least bring the extension to a vote to determine if the request is granted or denied.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said County Council can agree to the extension or reject it and renegotiate the tax break.

Dorzinsky said she and other township residents are concerned about increased traffic from the project and other impacts.

“But first and foremost was this tax exemption. That 65% is a lot over the next 10 years,” she said, citing the Township Council’s Monday night decision to impose a 63% township real estate tax increase for 2026.

“We’re going to get a 63% tax increase, and they’ll get a 65% exemption. I don’t think that’s fair,” Dorzinsky said.

Departing members

County Council held a ceremony in the courthouse rotunda before Tuesday’s meeting to recognize four members wrapping up their terms — Lescavage, Perry, Thornton, and Wolovich. Perry served two four-year terms, while the others were in office for four years.

Four newly elected council members will take the oath of office on Jan. 5 — Chris Belles, Steve Coslett, Dawn Simmons, and Denise Williams.

Lombardo presented personalized proclamations to the four, citing their leadership and work to identify savings and new revenue, saying they all faced difficult decisions while acting with “dignity, grace, and uncompromised resolve.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the evening was “bittersweet” because the four were dedicated to the county’s betterment.

Wolovich said serving on the council is more than voting yes or no because each decision requires research and consideration of the impact. Party affiliation should be no consideration in county government decisions, he said, urging new members to “never take a decision lightly.”

Thornton said his term “really opened my eyes” about the needs of county residents. Through visits to many recipients of county federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, he witnessed the challenges that must be addressed, particularly the scale of food-deprived children.

Perry said it has been a “great ride for eight years,” which was particularly rough during his first four years due to continued fiscal challenges.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction, no doubt about that,” Perry said, vowing to return as a citizen meeting attendee to celebrate when the county’s debt is fully repaid in 2030.

Lescavage said the office was a great experience that he will never forget. He commended “key individuals who help keep this whole county together,” singling out praise for Crocamo, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle, and county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone.

