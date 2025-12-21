A very merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and happy Kwanza to all celebrating this holiday season. After all the shopping, sales ads, cookie baking, and church going, the holiday season is upon us.

I’ve covered a lot of holiday programs in the last week or so, and I have to admit, watching all the smiles on children brings the child out in me.

Of course, there is the religious side of Christmas, but the Santa Claus part is the fun part that brings back all the memories.

I was covering the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Christmas program put on by all the preschool children, and I couldn’t help but wonder if they would remember anything about the program.

Some of my memories at that age are still vivid in my mind. Remember sitting on Santa’s lap to tell him what I’d like for Christmas, as well as getting the ceremonial photo taken, all comes rushing back.

Having those photos pop up in adult life certainly helps retain those memories, except my photos were in black and white. Someday I’m going to colorize my Santa photos just because I can. I was never a fan of the black-and-white format.

This time of the year is truly the hap, happiest time of the year. Judging by the Tiny Learners show, there will be a lot of smiling faces come Christmas Day. I’m not sure how you can have “Bah! Humbug!” syndrome if you’ve been anywhere near a child at Christmas time.

Covering the show, I saw plenty of children very much into the program, and I felt very sorry for the children not wanting anything to do with participating in the plays or singing the songs. This year I noticed a few more unhappy children that wanted nothing to do with the show.

It’s the same feeling I get when I see a Santa photo with a child crying. It seems funny and cute to a lot of people, but deep down inside, I feel horrible for the child seemingly being traumatized by the whole thing.

I also feel bad for the parents who take it to heart that their child isn’t having a good time. Some parents just blow it off and are not bothered by their unhappy child. I give those parents that just go with it a lot of credit and realize not every child is alike.

With that said, every child taking part in the Christmas program at the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, was happy and upbeat. No tears were shed, and it was a happy day for all.

At the end of the program, Santa brought a huge bundle of gifts for the children, with everyone walking away with a nice haul. Evidently, nobody will be getting coal in their stockings this year.

Jenkins Twp. held their Christmas party for the children at the fire hall. Supervisor Bob Linskey told me fellow supervisor Stanley Rovinski really can’t wait for the Christmas party each year.

“This is Stanley’s thing,” Linskey told me. “He really loves it, and he goes all out.”

Going all out is an understatement. There were tables and tables of toys, dolls, board games, and all the children were going to get that day.

Food and goodies were served before Santa’s arrival on a township fire truck.

Hats off to Stanley and his team of elves, putting on a great program for the children of the township.

The West Pittston Library was fortunate enough to have the main characters from the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre performing some scenes of “The Nutcracker” to those in attendance.

West Pittston resident and owner/operator of the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre, Gina Malsky, enjoys showing off her dances at West Pittston through the library.

The dancers did a great job, and hot chocolate and cookies were served at the conclusion of the show.

Last week I mentioned the generosity of so many groups and organizations giving out everything from clothes to toys to food and, once again, the Miss Nina Foundation, donated $40 per student to each and every third-grade student at the Wyoming Area Primary Center to be spent at Burlington towards a new coat or shoes.

All money donated to the students is in memory of the late Devon Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate, who always stood up for bullied children while alive.

I love this time of the year because the size of one’s heart grows large, and being a bit nicer is easy.

This time of the year is difficult financially due to heavier heating and electric bills and groceries being higher, some people could use a bit of help and it’s great to see guilt-free organizations giving what they can to make it easier for the holidays.

Respecting one’s dignity is important, and I am very aware of that when I cover a food giveaway or a toy giveaway.

I’ll cover a lot of giveaways, being mindful not to get photos of people’s faces, but rather shoot the photo from behind. If someone is having financial difficulty, they still have their dignity and I can respect that.

I wish you all a great, happy, and holy holiday week.

Quote of the week

“The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each other’s burdens, easing other people’s loads, and filling empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of Christmas.” —W.C. Jones

Thought of the week

“Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind. It is the feeling of kindness, the joy of giving, and the belief that love is the greatest gift of all.” —Mary Ellen Chase

Bumper sticker

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” —Richard Paul Evans