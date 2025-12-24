Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the head of a new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division, according to an online posting activated on Tuesday.

This is the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

The new division will coordinate discussion among local government, businesses, community organizations, residents, and other stakeholders so the county is “working together towards a common goal” of attracting businesses that will enhance the quality of life, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said when she proposed the addition in the 2026 budget.

Crocamo solely requested funding for the division head. The approved budget allocates $105,962 to fund the estimated $98,000 division head compensation and the position’s associated payroll taxes and benefit costs.

County Councilman Harry Haas had proposed a budget amendment eliminating funding for the new division last month, describing the concept as “helpful” but maintaining it was “harder to justify with this year’s budget constraints.”

However, the funding remained intact because his amendment was defeated in a 6-5 vote.

Council Chairman John Lombardo had said a countywide point person is needed due to the volume of economic development occurring and proposed in the county.

Crocamo said Tuesday that several departments currently under the umbrella of the Operational Services and Administrative Services Divisions will be moved to the new Infrastructure, Community and Economic Development Division.

The departments that will switch to the new division: Convention and Visitors Bureau; Office of Community Development; GIS/Mapping and Planning and Zoning; and Solid Waste/Recycling.

The new division head position is advertised at an annual salary range of $90,000 to $98,000, according to the posting on the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Applications are due Jan. 6.

The posting said the division head will serve as the county’s “principal architect for growth, sustainability, and service excellence — ensuring intergovernmental cooperation is maximized for the benefits of all county residents.”

Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in urban planning, public administration, economic development or a related field, with a master’s degree preferred, and at least seven years of progressively responsible leadership experience in planning or community or economic development.

The county is still preparing a notice seeking applicants for a new communications director position that was also included in the 2026 budget.

That position is budgeted at $70,000, and the administration anticipates 87% of the salary would be covered by a state grant and reimbursements from departments primarily or solely funded by outside sources, including human service departments, Crocamo has said. The budget included $52,500 in grant reimbursements toward the position cost.

