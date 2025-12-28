Engineer Justin Emershaw spoke at the West Pittston Library before approximately 45 attendees on the status of the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The program was sponsored by the West Pittston Historical Society.

PITTSTON — Another 52 weeks in the books, it’s time to take a look back through 2025 editions of the Sunday Dispatch to recap the year. What do you remember?

January

The Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance accepted a construction bid for the new ambulance headquarters at the site of the former Triangle Motel. The steel frame for the building was erected this past month.

Atty. William Anzalone published, “the Miracle of James” about the resiliency of the Pittston family when James was born with hydrocephalus as a result of being injured at the time of birth.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad reported on a successful 2024 Christmas campaign in helping 1,651 children in Greater Pittston receive Christmas gifts.

Widow Fred Bohn announced taking over the GriefShare program to help others experiencing loss.

The West Pittston Historical Society presented “Local Anthracite Mining in the 21st Century” featuring guest mining engineer Justin Emershaw.

The Oblates of S. Joseph, once again, held the Feast of the Holy Spouses.

Pittston Area High School dedicated the wrestling room in honor of the last James Deice.

Wyoming Area Catholic School presented the musical, “SpongeBob Musical.”

PA DCED Sec. Rick Siger toured Pittston.

The Greater Pittston YMCA held the annual Spin-a-Thon.

Luzerne Co. Manager Romilda Crocamo and division heads held a town hall at the Cosgrove Room at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Pittston Area’s Martin F. Quinn Primary Center completed an Artist in Residence program where students painted an 8’x8’ mural led by artist/teacher Arianna Davis and artist in residence, Gina Rice.

February

Devan’s Diamonds opened a newly relocated store in Downtown Pittston.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was appointed vice chair to Federal Advocacy Committee.

Pittston Area fourth grade student, David Clup, was awarded third place in a statewide poster contest run by DEP.

Erin Burke Weiss was selected as the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Woman of the Year.

Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held a Lunch and Learn program at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Hughestown Crime Watch meeting featured county Det. Neil Murphy.

West Pittston native and Wyoming Area graduate, Marc Anthony Minichello, received an NCAA Top Ten Award for academic and athletic excellence.

The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held their Green Jacket Ceremony, with 2024 past president Errol O’Brien earning the honors.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick announced PJ Adonizio as the Gilmartin Award recipient for 2025, as well as Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin as the Hometown Hero awardee.

Victory Sports held the annual banquet/Valentine’s Day Dance at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.

The 3rd Annual Wyoming Area Catholic School (WACS) Class of 1980 Kindness Award was held.

The annual Eugene R. DeMinico Memorial Basketball Game was held at Pittston Area.

The Cycle Yard at the Waterfront Warehouse unveiled the Revive Room Pilates.

March

The annual St. Patrick Parade was held on March 1 along Main St., Downtown Pittston.

St. Patrick Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun contest was held, naming Little Mister Leprechaun Jack Patrick McGarry and Little Miss Leprechaun Sophia Weber.

Friendly Sons of St. Patrick named Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo Man of the Year.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held the Mid-Winter Breakfast at The Venue – Culinary Creations by Metz, Avoca.

Penn State football standout and co-captain, Dominic DeLuca, held an autograph session at The Red Mill in support of his foundation’s golf tournament.

The annual St. Patrick Leprechaun Loop 5K was held, declaring Nate Skrutksi of Archbald, PA, the overall winner and Jennifer Perry of Dalton the top female winner.

Rose Ferentino Grimes was honored at the Distinguished Woman of the Year by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

Wyoming Area Secondary Center was the site of Career Day held at the gym.

PA Inclusive held the grand opening of The Bakery at Coffee Inclusive at the Waterfront Warehouse building. The event was attended by Pittston City officials as well as guest Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Sabatelle’s Market reopened 77 days after a devastating fire next door created water and smoke damage to the market.

Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held a dinner at The Banks Venue with featured speaker former Penn St. and Miami Dolphin great, OJ McDuffie.

Pittston Area Band Director Adam Burdett was named the Cavalcade of Bands’ 2024 Director of the Year.

Pittston Area Primary Center held a Grand Opening of the new wing addition.

Popular retired veterinarian Dr. Robert Bishop celebrated is 90th birthday at the Music Box Dinner Theatre.

The Venue by Metz Culinary held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

April

West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Committee welcomed new event sponsor Big Top Rentals, as well as seeking Little Miss Cherry Blossom contestants.

The Pittston Memorial Library held the Yates Dinner honoring Ann Simko, the law firm of Saporito, Falcone & Watt, and Atty. Michael Lombardo.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held opening day.

The Tiny Learners Learning Center held a Spring Show.

It was announced Scranton developer, John Basalyga, purchased Pittston Hospital and adjacent buildings as the City of Pittston and Jenkins Twp. entered an annexation agreement.

The City of Pittston held an Easter Egg drive-thru while Sherry McHale, Pittston, and Christina Wesley, Dupont, held Easter Egg Hunts at their residences for area neighborhood children.

Fr. Paul McDonnell offered his thoughts on newly elected Pope Francis.

Pittston Area High School held a Career Exploration Day at the school’s gym.

PA Atty. General Tim Defoor visited Wyoming Area.

May

3 Sisters retail store held a three-day celebration, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, at its new location at the Waterfront Warehouse location.

Artist Lois Pluskey held an art showing at Art e Fekts.

PA’s DCNR’s Deputy Sec. Michael Walsh spoke the Wyoming Area Intermediate students.

City of Pittston held its first Second Friday Art Walk of the year.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Michelle Mikitish and Brandi Bartush as co-Person of the Year and Judge Joseph Carmody as the Saporito Lifetime of Service Award winner, sponsored by the Sunday Dispatch and the Times Leader Media Group.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce named Pride Mobility’s Scott Meuser as the 2025 Titan Award selection.

West Pittston Historical Society held a program at the West Pittston Library featuring former resident artists Robert Carlyle Barrett and Charles Burritt Zimmerman.

The inaugural West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival 2-mile run was held ,declaring Kyle Mlodziewsky, 24, of Pittston, as the overall winner and Kristin Lombardo the first female finisher.

The 54th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival was held. Former Judge Tom Burke served as grand marshal; five-year-old Harper Debra Armstrong took home the Little Miss Cherry Blossom honors.

Former Wyoming Area faculty member turned children’s author, Lucille Colandro, spoke to students at the Wyoming Area Primary Center, 10th St., Wyoming.

Pittston Area held a STEM event at the high school.

Pittston Area Lions Club has chosen to re-activate sponsored by the Dupont Lions Club.

Tiny Learners Learning Center held a Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

Moose International Chairman of the Board Robert K. Funkey stopped by the West Pittston Moose Lodge 1207 for a meet and greet. The same evening, Boy Scout Leaders Pat Messina and Ralph Salerno for both serving the Scouts for 50 years of service.

The Pittston Community Garden cut the ribbon on the 2025 growing season.

Memorial Day Parades were held in Dupont, West Pittston-Exeter, and Wyoming-West Wyoming. The West Pittston American Legion Post 542, 1st. LT. Jeffrey DePrimo, conducted a Veterans Flag replacement program at the West Pittston Cemetery.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad held a Spring into Christmas Party fundraiser at the Susquehanna Brewing Co.

West Pittston Historical Society held a program honoring local resident heroes of WWII by featured speaker David Nagle at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

June

Pittston Memorial Library kicked off the Summer Reading Program.

UNICO held the annual high school football all-star game at Wyoming Area.

Vettes for Vets Car Show is held at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lots. The event was a fundraiser for the West Pittston American Legion Post 542, 1st. LT. Jeffrey DePrimo.

Wyoming Area Secondary Center held the annual Scholarship Dinner Celebration.

Hughestown held a Hometown Heroes Day at Memorial Town Square adjacent to the Hughestown Fire Hall.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area held graduation ceremonies outdoors.

Former Exeter resident Anthony J.G. Hassey was appointed to a three-year term as a hearing committee member serving the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Pittston Twp. reopened the newly rebuilt tennis court at no cost to residents.

Victory Sports held a Summer Dance Party at Pittston Twp. Attardo Park.

West Pittston Library held a Crafts Night.

Chef Dante LaFratte opened Dante’s Inferno @ Station 291 food service for in-house or take-out at the Wyoming Hose Co. #2.

Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance held a ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the former Triangle Motel for the new ambulance headquarters.

Jenkins Twp. Lions Club held elections, presented scholarships.

Oblates of St. Joseph priest Joseph Sibilano celebrated his 60th anniversary as a priest in a ceremony at St. Joseph Parish at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

July

West Pittston Historical Society held First to Fall program at the Jenkins-Harding Cemetery, Wyoming Area and Linden St.

The 247th anniversary and the 147th annual commemorative service of the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming took place at the Wyoming Monument on the Fourth of July.

City of Pittston held a Community Cookout at Sullivan Park.

Ghost Threads, a thrift and consignment shop, opened its doors on Exeter Ave., Exeter.

The Greater Pittston YMCA dedicated the Aquilina Center in honor of Mike & Mary Aquilina.

Vice President JD Vance made an appearance at Don’s Machine Shop, West Pittston, to talk about the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Pittston Farmer’s Market held Kids’ Day.

Pittston Twp. held Emergency Services Day.

Victory Sports held their baseball Opening Day for the summer season at the West Pittston Little League.

Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association. held its annual Football Camp at Sobeski Stadium, West Pittston.

The Cookie Corner preschool, West Wyoming, held Jim Henson Day.

The Pittston Memorial Library held its first-ever Glow Ball Golf Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

West Pittston Library hosted an Author’s Forum featuring several local writers.

August

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held a school supplies drive.

The City of Pittston unveiled a new ladder fire truck.

AIRA Fitness opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pittston Crossings, next to Primo Hoagies, by owner/operator Jim DeMichele.

Professional basketball player and Pittston native, Mia Hopkins, held a basketball camp at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

The 2025 Pittston Tomato Festival Committee named Ben Tielle as grand marshal.

Broadway Jewelry and Watch Repair relocated its business to Downtown Pittston at the Reilly Building. Jewelry repair master John Dolan is the owner/operator.

Dark Elegance Studio salon, owned and operated by Ashlee Fuller, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, location.

Dupont Borough held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in opening their new basketball court at the corner of Walnut and Hemlock Streets.

After 64 years cutting hair, Exeter barber Henry Cassetori hung up his scissors and retired.

Westley Village held a butterfly release for residents.

Dr. Jen’s Hope, a foundation in honor of the late West Pittston resident Dr. Jennifer Sidari, held a fundraiser at Cooper’s Seafood, Scranton.

Easton City Mayor Sal Panto and his staff toured the City of Pittston hosted by Mayor Michael Lombardo and his staff.

PA State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and other dignitaries visited Coffee Inclusive highlight the PA ABLE program.

Reading & Northern Railroad offered train excursions to the Pittston Tomato Festival.

The 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival got underway, holding several events including a 5K run, parade, and several contests over four days.

Duryea VFW held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new pavilion through a grant from Lowe’s. Lowe’s COO and Old Forge native, Joe McFarland was on hand for the ceremony.

Greg Reilly was named Wyoming Area Secondary Center principal.

Former guardsmen of the West Pittston Armory gathered for the last time before the longstanding armory was to be razed.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area football programs opened up their football seasons for the 2025 campaign.

Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce honored A+E Group at the 105th Annual Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club.

Pittston Area Class of 2000 held a 25th reunion at the Gramercy.

September

Dominic DeLuca Foundation donated to Special Olympics.

Josh Lukaszewski was named the new Greater Pittston YMCA executive director.

The Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, served Pittston EMS personnel in honor of 9/11.

Art e Fekts hosted an art exhibit of artist Piera Santi-Marotto.

Jenkins Twp. Lions held new member installations.

The Pittston Tomato Festival Committee made two donations; one to Pittston Meals on Wheels and the other donation to Miles for Michael.

The First Baptist Church of Pittston held its 3rd annual golf tournament at Sand Springs Country Club, Drums.

The Sunday Dispatch and the Times Leader Media Group held the Best of Greater Pittston Awards at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Wyoming.

Pittston Central Catholic High School Class of 1955 held its 70th Anniversary reunion.

Natalie Grace Boutique, Newrose Building, Main St., Pittston, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

West Pittston High School held an all-class reunion at Fox Hill Country Club.

October

The 103rd annual procession honoring the Mother of the Rosary was held and sponsored by the Montedoro Society of Greater Pittston.

JFL What’s the Scoop ice cream parlor re-opened its doors by siblings Rob Lombardo and Michelle Albolino in honor of orginal owner and late brother John Lombardo.

The 2nd Annual Pittston Antique Fair was held to a record crowd over the inaugural year in 2024.

The annual Shop with a Cop Gala took place at The Banks Venue.

Art e Fekts Gallery hosted an art showing by artist Leandra Hetro.

The Greater Pittston YMCA held an awards night dinner at The Banks Venue.

The City of Pittston, once again, held Trick or Treat Main Street for Halloween.

Wyoming Area Catholic School held a food drive for a revived Blessing Box.

The Second Presbyterian Church held a Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot.

Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association held the 2025 Ring of Pride, hall of fame ceremony.

The City of Pittston announced a new $1.7 million housing project in the spring of 2026.

Victory Sports held a Halloween Party at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Hall.

Wyoming Area hosted the Goodwill Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club for Wyoming Area and Pittston Area senior football players, cheer squad and band, ahead of the annual cross-town rival game.

November

Art e Fekts Gallery hosted an art showing by artist Frank Wengen.

Cassandra Coleman co-organized a week-long food drive.

Hair On Ten Salon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location at 49 Broad St., Pittston.

Pittston Twp. hosted a Trunk or Treat.

Wyoming Area Class of 1970 held 55th Reunion.

The West Pittston Armory was razed after standing since 1959.

The Dupont VFW hosted a Veterans Day Service.

A fundraiser was planned for Pittston paramedic Capt. Emmett Thomas.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, bringing attention to the loss of the SNAP program.

Pittston City proposed parkade reveale,d including additional housing.

Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church held Veterans/EMS Day luncheon.

Exeter Borough held a Veterans Day ceremony at the borough building.

Greater Pittston Scranton Squad held an annual Turkey Bowl touch football game/fundraiser at Pittston Area’s Trippi Stadium.

NEPA Land Bank breaks ground on a new pathway to homeownership in Dupont.

First Baptist Church of Pittston held a turkey dinner giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce held its annual Autumn Breakfast featuring guest speaker WVIA President & CEO Carla McCabe.

City of Pittston Police Chief Kyle Shumosic reported crime has been down 85% in the last 10 years in the city.

Two Pittston City sisters, Kaylin and Natalie Fumia, held a hot chocolate stand to raise money for children in need.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was named to the National League of Cities Board of Directors in Salt Lake City, UT.

City of Pittston named 11-year-old Jaxson Smith as the 2025 Christmas Ambassador.

Sabatini’s Bottle Shop was the site of the 10th Annual Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest.

New Downtown Pittston restaurant, The Coqui Kitchen, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wyoming Free Library held a Lego Raffle fundraiser.

Exeter Borough Parks and Recreation Committee held the annual Turkey Trot.

December

Moviemaker/producer/writer/director Vinnie Langdon announced he will produce a full-length movie in Greater Pittston.

Wyoming Area Class of 2005 held 20th reunion.

Pittston Township’s Gianna Galli joins TV veteran Tom Williams as the co-host of the morning show at WBRE/WYOU.

The Greater Pittston Women’s Network held its annual Christmas Dinner/Marketplace at the casino.

The City of Pittston held a Toy Truck Parade, lit the official Christmas tree, and welcomed Santa Claus during La Festa Di Natalie.

City of Pittston held its first-ever food distribution with partner CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Pittston Knights of Columbus held a coat drive/distribution.

Shop with a Cop was held with nearly 250 children benefiting from the event.

Victory Sports held a Christmas Dinner/Dance; also, welcoming Santa Claus.

The Borough of Wyoming noted and celebrated its 140th anniversary.

Jenkins Twp. held a Christmas party for the children of the township at the firehall.

The Reading & Northern Railroad announced tickets for sale for 2026 for excursions from Pittston.

Second Presbyterian Church held its annual Children’s Christmas Program

Tiny Learners Learning Center held the fifth annual Christmas program at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center to a record audience.

The Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre performed portions of the Nutcracker at the West Pittston Library.

The Miss Nina Foundation donated $40 vouchers to all of the Wyoming Area Primary Center’s 160 third grade students to Burlington towards coats or shoes.