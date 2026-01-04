Luzerne County government’s reorganization takes effect Monday with two ceremonies and a County Council meeting to select a chair and vice chair.

The first event is at 10 a.m. in the rotunda of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, when Tim McGinley will be sworn in as the new county Controller.

A Democrat, McGinley was elected the new controller on Nov. 4 over Republican incumbent Walter Griffith. McGinley had served three elected council terms totaling 12 years, from the 2012 start of home rule until the end of 2023.

County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis is set to administer the oath of office to McGinley.

At 5 p.m., also in the rotunda, four new County Council members will be sworn in — Democrats Chris Belles, Steve Coslett, Dawn Simmons, and Denise Williams — along with Republican John Lombardo, who was re-elected in the Nov. 4 general election.

County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Bufalino is scheduled to administer the oath to the four new Democratic council members. Bufalino was also elected to the bench on Nov. 4 and was sworn in last month.

Lombardo said he will be sworn in by Salavantis.

County Council will then head to its courthouse meeting room at 6 p.m. solely for the selection of officers.

The chair presides over meetings, prepares meeting agendas, serves as a ceremonial head, and selects which council members serve on council committees.

Lombardo said it “has been an honor” to serve as council chairman for the last two years.

“I think some of the positive things that have happened in the county speak for themselves, and that’s due to collaboration between the executive and legislative branches that I helped foster,” Lombardo said. “I hope to continue that relationship over the coming years.”

Democrats now have the majority on council, making it possible someone from that party will become chair.

The five taking the oath of office on Monday will be seated with Democrats Joanna Bryn Smith, Patty Krushnowski, Jimmy Sabatino, and Brittany Stephenson, and Republicans Harry Haas and LeeAnn McDermott.

Instructions to attend the 6 p.m. reorganization remotely will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Council’s first regular work session and voting meeting of 2026 will be held Jan. 13.

Upcoming decisions

Several pending matters already await council action in early 2026.

Bluecup Ventures LLC is asking council to extend the construction deadline in its real estate tax break agreement for a Wilkes-Barre Township warehousing and distribution center.

A County Council majority had voted last month to remove the extension vote from the agenda, citing the Township Council’s decision to delay a vote on the same request regarding the municipal portion of taxes.

Bluecup’s March 2022 tax break resolution with the county said it must commence construction of the Johnson Street structure within three years, and that period has lapsed. The developer is seeking a construction extension to the end of 2027, arguing it was powerless to proceed with construction during the three-year period due to several court appeals related to the project zoning.

All three taxing bodies — the township, county, and Wilkes-Barre Area School District — had approved a blighted-property tax break for the Bluecup project that would provide 65% tax forgiveness on new construction for a decade.

The School Board has approved the extension request for its real estate taxes.

In another matter, County Council must vote on an above-asking-price bid to purchase the county-owned Broad Street Business Exchange in downtown Hazleton.

County Council set the starting bid at the $2.1 million appraised value. YMSF Family Partnership LP submitted the lone bid last month for $2.42 million through its managing partner, Susan Friedman, county officials have said.

Numerous appointments also must be made to fill vacant seats on county authorities, boards, and commissions.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.