WEST PITTSTON — The Crooked Branch gift shop has been a hit over the last five years in business, selling consigned goods from 62 talented artisans, as well as Angie Roback, the owner. Now Roback added a twist to the store at 202 Luzerne Ave., which has been picking up traction since its debut — a coffee shop.

“I just wanted to add another feature to the shop, and a café was perfect,” Roback said. “There already was a kitchen and plumbing here, so my husband ripped it out and we put new flooring. We also took out an eight-foot wall and put in the counter.”

Roback is excited about the new venture, and in the short time the coffee shop has been up and running, it’s been pretty popular.

The Crooked Branch Café features coffee from The Grateful Grounds, a vendor based in Nanticoke that roasts its own beans, as well as BeanNik brand coffee.

“We’ll have the coffee, we’ll have the espresso, we have Italian handcrafted sodas, we have soup and bread bowls,” Roback added. “We have pretty much any kind of coffee you’ll want with any flavors, and chai lattes; they’ve been very popular.”

Roback said she is waiting to finish the plumbing so that she can get the espresso machine up and running.

Also on the menu are soup, assorted tea, caffeinated and non-caffeinated, chai latte, cake pops, gluten-free cookies, brownies, and rice treats.

Front Porch Bake Shop, Cinnfully Sweet, and Linda Baldinucci supply baked goods sold at The Crooked Branch Café.

To date, the Italian soda with cream has been selling well.

“I make homemade whip topping to put on the Italian sodas,” Roback said. We have dragon fruit, pine berry, melon, cantaloupe, strawberry, blueberry, and vanilla, just to mention a few. We can mix flavors if a customer wishes.”

The Crooked Branch Café is take-out only for the winter months, but Roback said she would add some outdoor tables when the warmer weather comes around.

“We tentatively scheduled grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the café on Friday, Feb. 13 given by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce,” Roback said. “I hope to have all that confirmed soon.”

The Crooked Branch Café hours are: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday.

The Crooked Branch gift shop hours are: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday.

For information on The Crooked Branch consignment or the café, call Angie Roback at 570-472-4636, email her at angieroback123@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/4h75c6ywn.