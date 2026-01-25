The Refinery will host Neil Nicastro from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, during Celebrate Music - Pittston.

PITTSTON — Downtown Pittston Partnership will present Celebrate Music – Pittston on Saturday , Jan. 31 , for a musical extravaganza of over 13 hours of entertainment at 15 locations.

Local musician A.J. Jump collaborated with the City of Pittston Main Street Manager, Mary Kroptavich, to create the event, with Jump choosing the talent for the day.

“I met up with A.J., and he proposed the idea of the all-day music fest, and I loved it,” Kroptavich said. “We always do events in the Tomato Festival lot, and we never do anything to incorporate our restaurants and bars, and we wanted to do something in the winter for people to come out and have something to do. It’s a great way to support our businesses.”

This new event in the city will showcase the talent of local musical acts in various locations. The music will range from acoustic, jazz, folk, and rock.

The all-day music fest kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 11:30 p.m.

Attendees can choose any location to enjoy lunch or dinner with family or an evening with friends.

“All the downtown merchants will be open during business hours, and we are hoping patrons will check out businesses that they’ve never been to before,” Kroptavich added. “We really would like people to get out on a Saturday night to enjoy great music at some of our finest establishments.”

Schedule

The all-day schedule is as follows, with times, Pittston location, and artist:

10 a.m. to noon: Coffee Inclusive, 350 Kennedy Blvd. — Joe Michaels

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Fuji Ramen, 350 Kennedy Blvd. — Sweetnest

2 to 4 p.m.: Blind Cat Brewing Co., 13 Kennedy St. — Ed Cuozzo & Esta Codam

4 to 5 p.m.: The Coqui Kitchen, 69 S. Main St. — Justin Mazer & Alex Luquet

4 to 5 p.m.: Broad Street Winery, 21 Broad St. — Bob Oxblood

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Napoli’s Pizza, 26 S. Main St. — Chase Who

5 to 7 p.m.: Pizza Althea, 2 S. Main St. — Hot Club of Scranton

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: The Gramercy, 155 S. Main St. — Jimmy Waltich

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: The Refinery, 350 Kennedy Blvd. — Neil Nicastro

6 to 8 p.m.: The Red Mill, 340 S. Main St. — Phyllis Hopkins

6 to 8 p.m.: Fuji Sushi, 197 S. Main St. — DJ Evil Bee

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Bravo Tex Mex, 61 S. Main St. — The Broke Pines

7 to 9 p.m.: The Joint @ Rikasa, 53 S. Main St. — Joe Burke & Co. + Rosary Guild

9 to 11 p.m.: The Knights 55, 55 S. Main St. — Mere Mortals + Bret Alexander Band

9:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Tomato Bar, 7 Tomato Festival Dr. — A Proud Monkey