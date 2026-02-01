PITTSTON — Victoria Vespico, Miss Pennsylvania, made a special appearance at Showroom56 to promote prom season at the Waterfront Warehouse.
Sally Van Scoy, owner of Showroom56, invited Vespico to shop, promoting gown sales ahead of prom season. The business has a vast selection of gowns for high school students heading to prom this spring. The Jan. 28 event included giveaways and refreshments.
The girls had a chance to get advice from the reigning Miss Pennsylvania. Also making an appearance was Cara Mia Hogan, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Phoebe Kraynak, a participant in the Miss America Little Sister Program.