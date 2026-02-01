Sisters Grace, 14, left, and Ellie, 18, Schardien, were busy trying on prom dresses at Showroom56.

Victoria Vespico, the reigning Miss Pennsylvania, gives a helping hand to 12-year-old Phoebe Kraynak, a participant in the Miss America Little Sister Program, as she tries on a gown at Showroom56, Pittston.

Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Cara Mia Hogan, stopped by Showroom56, Pittston, to try on gowns for pageant competition. Standing in the background is Victoria Vespico, the current Miss Pennsylvania.

The current Miss Pennsylvania Victoria Vespico, left, stands with seventeen-year-old Alexandra Geiger at Showroom56 as Geiger looks for a prom dress.

PITTSTON — Victoria Vespico, Miss Pennsylvania, made a special appearance at Showroom56 to promote prom season at the Waterfront Warehouse.

Sally Van Scoy, owner of Showroom56, invited Vespico to shop, promoting gown sales ahead of prom season. The business has a vast selection of gowns for high school students heading to prom this spring. The Jan. 28 event included giveaways and refreshments.

The girls had a chance to get advice from the reigning Miss Pennsylvania. Also making an appearance was Cara Mia Hogan, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Phoebe Kraynak, a participant in the Miss America Little Sister Program.