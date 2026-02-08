EXETER — Wyoming Area Secondary Center senior Jaxon Pollard has been admitted to University of Pennsylvania with a full four-year QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization that connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with a thriving community and transformative educational, career, and life opportunities that help propel them to lives of fulfillment, meaning, and purpose.

From QuestBridge’s founding over 30 years ago, the organization has always focused on creating opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds, regardless of race, geography, or academic interest.

“To be honest, it was not until about three days later that the news finally set in,” Pollard said. “When it finally did, I started to freak out. At that moment, I realized how much of a great opportunity Questbridge had given me, and I am very thankful for the friends, family, and Wyoming Area staff who have helped me get to this point.”

The total value of the scholarship is over $401,000.

Pollard has been involved in the National Honor Society, Board Game Club, Scholastic Scrimmage Team, Drama Club, History Club, Stuff You Should Know Club, and Key Club. He is the secretary for Board Game Club, and is a great addition to our Scholastic Scrimmage Team.

Academically, Pollard has received the Frederick Douglass Award for Outstanding Student in the Social Sciences, the highest recognition in the department, as well as being ranked one of the top of his class.

Frederick Douglass Award for Outstanding Students are students of excellent character and work ethic planning to go to University of Pennsylvania to Major in History, and possibly move on to Law.

“This year’s Match Scholarship Recipients embody excellence in so many ways, and we’re excited to support them as they continue to dream big,” Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge, said. “Since QuestBridge’s founding over 30 years ago, we’ve witnessed the incredible impact our Scholars can make in their lives, families, and communities, and we know that this year’s students will make a positive impact, too.”

Each Match Scholarship Recipient receives early admission and a full four-year scholarship to a QuestBridge college partner, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college is affordable.

The Match Scholarship, provided by the school, is made up of a generous financial aid package that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel expenses. The Match Scholarship does not include loans or a parental contribution.