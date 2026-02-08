This rendering shows the proposed Market & Main building featuring the new American Theatre, the proposed four-story parkade to include housing and retail, as well as a future greenspace including an outdoor stage, a sculpture garden, and a rain garden.

After a week-long demolition, the former Quinn’s Supermarket was razed. The view shown is from the Gramercy parking lot looking north.

Heavy equipment was brought in to take down the long-standing supermarket to make way for a future four-story parkade with housing, retail, and a grocery store.

The former Quinn’s Supermarket was leveled this past week to make way for a four-story parking garage with residential and retail uses. City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said the parkade will be a pivotal piece to the development of Downtown Pittston.

PITTSTON — After years of planning, a demolition team razed Quinn’s Supermarket on the corner of Kennedy Blvd. and Market St. this past week to make way for a four-story parkade complete with retail, grocery store, and residential called Theatre Flats will be an access to the planned American Theatre.

The $15 million Theatre Flats is an integral part of City of Pittston’s Mayor Michael Lombardo’s plan to reshape the landscape of Downtown Pittston.

The parkade project combined with the $32 million seven-story structure at Market & Main that includes the 650-seat state-of-the-art American Theatre will be construction projects operating simultaneously.

The Market & Main and parkade projects will be a central focal point of the downtown area playing a critical role in the City of Pittston’s continued growth.

Beyond expanded parking, the parkade project includes plans for retail space, a grocery store, and residential to the downtown district.

The new parking structure will directly support the forthcoming Market & Main Theater project, which is expected to begin construction soon after bids have been accepted.

“The Theatre Flats project marks the beginning of the parking structure and new retail and office space, which we hope will include a new supermarket,” Lombardo said. “An additional component of the development is residential units that will connect directly to the upcoming Market & Main Theater.”

These developments represent a major investment in Downtown Pittston’s infrastructure, economic vitality, and long-term vision.