A proposed resolution voicing concern about the use of deadly force by federal immigration enforcement officers prompted candid discussion during Tuesday’s Luzerne County Council work session.

Councilwoman Denise Williams drafted the resolution in response to recent incidents in Minnesota.

It would urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to ensure the use of deadly force is subject to “prompt, independent and transparent investigation.” It also asks the state’s Congressional delegation to exercise its oversight authority to review federal immigration enforcement use-of-force policies and consider appropriate measures to enhance transparency and accountability.

Nearly 50 people weighed in on immigration issues during public comment on Tuesday, with a large portion signing and submitting email comments with similar language that had been offered by an advocacy group.

Councilman Chris Belles said the resolution is “grandstanding” that makes a statement but doesn’t “help people.”

The resolution could prompt the federal government to withhold funding or “draw down” on this county in retaliation, potentially putting “a target on the back of every member of our immigrant community,” Belles said.

“My thinking is that we should not assume these risks for what amounts to a pretty insignificant moral statement of concern,” Belles said.

Belles also asserted the resolution “uses our immigrant community as props in some political theater.”

“I just ask those of us who have the privilege of not being negatively impacted by this resolution to consider those who do not share our privilege. And I ask that if we are going to take these huge risks, that we evaluate the merits of a strategic legislation that actually does something,” Belles said.

Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson said she shared the concern that the resolution would “essentially put a target on Luzerne County’s back.”

Stephenson said the intention was good, but she believes more people must “participate in the conversation” if the county is “going to take the risk” of issuing a position on immigration.

Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith concurred with Belles.

“I’m concerned that this is just grandstanding and that we will shine a spotlight where I’m not sure that we want it shined right now. I don’t know that it’s fair for us to make that decision for other people.”

Councilman John Lombardo said he believes the resolution falls into the category of “partisan legislation” that Williams has criticized in the past. Council switched to an 8-3 Democratic majority last month, and the three Republicans are Lombardo, Harry Haas, and LeeAnn McDermott.

“I think inserting ourselves into this national issue is inappropriate. I think there’s an assumption in this legislation that investigations are not being done. That’s not accurate. The federal government is investigating it,” Lombardo said, referencing occurrences in Minnesota.

A firefighter, Lombardo said people should not be “making assumptions” and telling law enforcement “how to do their job,” especially those who have not risked their lives as first responders.

“If you don’t know what it feels like to be in that position, I just don’t think it’s appropriate for us to be making these resolutions and comments right now,” Lombardo said.

Councilman Steve Coslett said he spoke extensively to three local police chiefs about the resolution, and they did not support it.

Council should also seek input from the county district attorney, county judges, and law enforcement, he said.

“I feel like our priority is shifting away from Luzerne County. We’re getting involved out of our sandbox. This is not our area of expertise. This is not something we should be in any way, shape, or form trying to adjudicate,” Coslett said.

Coslett said the public wants the council to focus on roads and bridges, finances, and attracting jobs. He also worries about federal retaliation due to the current climate, saying it will draw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) here “just because we did this.”

“We have seen the administration federally go after the people that go against. So let’s stay in our quiet corner. If it comes to this area, we’ll address it as it comes. It is not here yet, thank God, but at some point I’m sure it will creep in. Then let’s put things out there that have teeth, have bite.”

Councilwoman Dawn Simmons said she can verify from personal experience that ICE is “already here.”

Her mechanic — a married father of two and taxpaying owner of two auto repair shops in the county — was transported to a detention center by ICE last year and was “back in Mexico” within six days, she said.

She also spoke of her brother.

“While not born here, he is naturalized and has a green card and served in the Army for at least two decades, and ICE picked him up and put him in a detention center as a veteran,” Simmons said. “We had to fight tooth and nail to get him out and keep him here.”

Simmons offered this take on how the council should proceed: “If you’re going to put something out here, make it worth it. Make the fight worth it. Make the target worth it.”

Haas said the resolution should not advance to a voting session because the council comments demonstrate it would not pass.

A resolution is not the “right approach,” Haas said, urging his council colleagues to contact legislators if they are dissatisfied.

“This is a federal issue,” Haas said, pointing out there will be a “referendum on the ICE policy” in this year’s election of federal legislators.

Haas considers many public comments presented Tuesday to be “disingenuous,” asserting many presenting views “don’t have a single friend who is an immigrant.”

Haas said he assisted immigrants with obtaining citizenship in the past.

“I’m a big immigrant lover. Immigrants have reenergized Wilkes-Barre,” Haas said.

Williams said she knocked on more than 1,200 doors during her campaign for council last year, and the top complaint she heard was about “chaos on the national level.”

Council has turned to resolutions to take positions on national issues in the past, Williams said, pointing out the council’s 2021 passage of a resolution presented by Haas that declared this county a Second Amendment “sanctuary.”

Williams said colleagues can “have at it” if they want to draft something with more teeth, but she believes her resolution expressing concern is the “least we can do.”

“I’m not going to remain silent on this, and this is not theater. This is very concerning,” Williams said, adding that she will “never not do something based out of fear.”

Plans for the proposed resolution are unclear. Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he will be reaching out to all council members “to see if there is an appetite to work on it more.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.