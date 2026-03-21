Sandra VanLuvender, the 2026 Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year, accepted flowers and an award, speaks to the attendees of the brunch at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Christopher VanLuvender, left, and Michael VanLuvender, right, stand with Sandra VanLuvender, the 2026 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Sandra VanLuvender, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year, center, stands with Friendly Sons past presidents. From left: Joe Long, Kevin O’Brien, Sr., Lee Monteforte, Mike McFarland, Errol O’Brien, Paul Leonard, John Gilligan, VanLuvender, Jim McFarland, Matt Meade, PJ Melvin, Patrick Gilligan, Shawn Brogan, James Rooney, and Sean Rooney. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch