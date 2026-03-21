Home News Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick honors Woman of the Year News Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick honors Woman of the Year March 21, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Students from the Joyce School of Irish Dance performed at the beginning of the annual Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year Award Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Sunday, March 15. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Sandra VanLuvender, the 2026 Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year, accepted flowers and an award, speaks to the attendees of the brunch at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Christopher VanLuvender, left, and Michael VanLuvender, right, stand with Sandra VanLuvender, the 2026 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Sandra VanLuvender, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year, center, stands with Friendly Sons past presidents. From left: Joe Long, Kevin O’Brien, Sr., Lee Monteforte, Mike McFarland, Errol O’Brien, Paul Leonard, John Gilligan, VanLuvender, Jim McFarland, Matt Meade, PJ Melvin, Patrick Gilligan, Shawn Brogan, James Rooney, and Sean Rooney. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Sandra VanLuvender, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Woman of the Year, receives a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, delivered by State Rep. Jim Haddock. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Sandra VanLuvender was honored at Fox Hill Country Club as the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s 2026 Woman of the Year. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR My Corner, Your Corner: St. Patrick’s Day ushers in spring Luzerne County may seek expertise on repurposing vacant White Haven Center complex Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick hold 112th St. Patrick’s Day Dinner View Comments