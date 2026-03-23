Luzerne County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur resigned Monday, effective immediately.

Wilbur was hired to oversee the division in February 2023.

“It has been an honor to have been a part of the Division of Corrections since 2009. Thank you for the opportunity I had to serve,” his resignation communication said.

Wilbur could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

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It’s a key position because the county prison system houses an average of 550 inmates and has been the top departmental expense in the county budget for many years. Total spending is budgeted at $33 million in 2026, an increase of $1.5 million from 2025. This budget covers costs at both the prison on Water Street and the nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed County Council of the resignation around 6 p.m., wishing Wilbur “all the best in his future endeavors.”

“Mr. Wilbur has been an integral part of our correctional services division, and his leadership and dedication to Luzerne County have been greatly valued. On behalf of the county, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Wilbur for his service and the commitment he has shown throughout his tenure,” Crocamo’s email said.

Details about the transition plan and next steps for the division head position will be announced on Tuesday, she said.

The county’s nine division heads are nominated by the county manager and must be confirmed by a County Council majority.

Prior acting county manager Brian Swetz had nominated Wilbur.

Wilbur was a prison lieutenant and then a correctional services captain before his promotion to division head.

In seeking the division head position, Wilbur had said he wanted to apply his 12 years of experience as a U.S. Army military police officer and more than 21 years of experience in the corrections field, which included both security and treatment roles.

A 1988 graduate of North Salem High School in Oregon, Wilbur received a master’s degree in ministry from the IMI Bible College and Seminary in California and a doctorate in ministry from Vision University, also in California.

Shortly after his division head appointment, Wilbur started a medication-assisted treatment program for inmates experiencing opioid withdrawal. It was a significant development because some inmate suicides had been largely blamed on the painful effects of opioid detoxification behind bars without the aid of a prescribed medication to reduce symptoms.

Wilbur also has publicly discussed challenges related to an increasing number of inmates requiring outside health care, largely due to medical problems tied to inmate substance use disorder and the incarceration of more older inmates. Multiple prison correctional officers must transport and guard each inmate requiring medical treatment the entire time they are outside the prison, he told council in his November budget presentation.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.