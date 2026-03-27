WEST PITTSTON — Plans are set for Corpus Christi Parish’s Twilight Bingo on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 601 Luzerne Ave., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and bingo beginning at 7 p.m.

A $25 admission ticket includes 15 regular games, with a chance to win $150 per game.

There will be five special games at a cost of $5 per bingo sheet or $20 for a pack of five bingo sheets, where you have a chance to win $500, $750, or $1,000 in cash.

Food will be available for purchase; no alcohol is permitted.

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All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket to enter.

For a ticket order form, call the rectory at 570-654-2753. There are 300 seats, so seating is limited.

If you are interested in becoming a bingo sponsor or would like to sponsor in honor of a loved one, contact the Rectory at the number above.

Proceeds from bingo will benefit the church.