PITTSTON — Art e Fekts Gallery will host the second exhibit of 2026 on Friday, May 8, which coincides with the initial 2nd Friday Art Walk of the year.

“This is Me – The Pottery of Paul DeLuca” will be presented in the Dr. Joseph Lombardo Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. DeLuca’s collection will be on display until June 5.

“This collection by Paul DeLuca offers a thoughtful and personal look at pottery as both art and everyday object,” Cara Wengen, Pittston Main Street coordinator, said. “Each piece is entirely unique — crafted with intention, shaped by hand, and reflective of the artist’s mindset in the moment of creation.”

The exhibit offers visitors an intimate look at the expressive, one-of-a-kind ceramic work of regional artist DeLuca.

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The exhibit highlights DeLuca’s distinctive approach to pottery, where each piece is not only functional but also deeply personal. His work emphasizes individuality, rejecting uniformity in favor of authenticity and organic imperfection.

DeLuca holds a degree in art education and has pursued graduate studies in painting and fine art photography.

Before founding one of Northeast Pennsylvania’s leading advertising agencies, he taught in both the United States and Norway.

While his professional career brought notable success, including recognition as Pennsylvania’s Small Business Philanthropist of the Year, his passion for the arts has remained a constant force.

Today, DeLuca is the owner and operator of Bank Street Pottery, a studio he has run for more than 25 years.

His work has been sold throughout the U.S. and Europe, and has even been collected by international figures, including the Prime Minister of Iceland.

Unlike mass-produced ceramics, each of DeLuca’s pieces is entirely unique. His process embraces the natural variations of clay, with every mark, texture, and color telling a story of its creation.

“My mugs are works of art that can be held in one’s hand and utilized daily,” DeLuca said.

Rooted in both craftsmanship and philosophy, his work reflects a deeper connection to material and moment.

Each piece serves as a physical expression of thought and feeling, formed from the earth, shaped by hand, and transformed through fire.

The DeLuca reception at Art e Fekts Gallery is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to attend, meet the artist, and experience the collection.

For more information, please visit the gallery website at www.artefektsgallery.com or visit during regular gallery hours, Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.