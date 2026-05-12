Luzerne County Sheriff Brian M. Szumski has resigned, effective June 2, County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed County Council Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Eugene Gurnari will serve as interim county sheriff, she said.

Szumski was hired as sheriff at the end of 2013.

He was the first non-interim sheriff under the county’s home rule structure that took effect in 2012. Home rule eliminated the sheriff and eight other elected row offices, leaving it up to the administration to determine how their duties would be covered.

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Szumski has worked in the county sheriff’s office since December 2006, serving as deputy sheriff, assistant unit coordinator, and lieutenant before his appointment as sheriff.

Among other duties, the sheriff oversees prisoner transport, security at the county courthouse and other county properties, and mortgage foreclosure auctions.

Szumski’s resignation letter said his decision “was not made lightly.”

“However, after careful consideration, I believe it is the appropriate time for me to step away from this role and pursue the next chapter of my professional and personal life,” he wrote. “Thank you again for the opportunity to serve the people of Luzerne County. I will always value the experiences and relationships formed during my service.”

Serving county citizens and leading Sheriff’s Department workers “has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” his letter said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with dedicated department staff, county officials, judicial representatives and law enforcement partners.

“During my time with the department, I have taken great pride in advancing professionalism, improving operations, expanding training opportunities, modernizing processes, and strengthening the services provided to the public,” his letter said. “Most importantly, I am thankful for the relationships built and the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the personnel of the Sheriff’s Department each and every day.”

Crocamo told council Szumski has been a “dedicated leader, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of our community throughout his tenure.” She said he will be missed for his leadership and the “genuine care he showed to our community.”

“His leadership has been marked by integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering dedication to public service,” she said. “I have always been able to rely on him without question, and his absence will be felt deeply within our community. Brian’s contributions to Luzerne County have made a significant impact, and his commitment to our residents has been truly commendable.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.