For me, the Fourth of July has always been associated with hot temperatures, but man, the past few days have been off the charts. I’m not complaining, I’d rather this weather than 20 degrees in the middle of winter.

Granted, we don’t see temps like the ones we had the other day very often.

Since 1894, our area has reached 100 degrees or better 11 times.

The last time a 100-degree day occurred was on July 15, 1995. Of the 11 days, nine were in July, and one was in June 1899.

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The highest temperature recorded was 101, and it occurred on five dates: June 6, 1899; July 1, 1901; Sept. 3, 1953; July 3, 1966; and July 16, 1988.

We talk about global warming, but seven of the 11 days it hit 100 or better were from 1894 to 1901. The worst recorded heat wave was when it hit 100 degrees on three consecutive days – July 1 (101), July 2 (100), and July 3 (100), 1901.

The hottest record to date is Phoenixville in Chester County. On July 9 and July 10, 1936, the temperature hit a scorching 111 degrees. We’ve had nothing to complain about when it hits 98 or 99 degrees.

The crazy thing is, they hit that for two days in a row.

Even though it was very hot, you know what goes up, must come down, and down it will.

On Tuesday, the Weather Channel is predicting a high of 74 degrees, and on Wednesday, 78 degrees, before we head back to seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s.

So I say, relax and enjoy the lazy, hazy days of summer. In six months from now, our air conditioning bills will turn into heat bills really fast.

Moving on — it seems like America’s 250th birthday would never get here, and in the blink of an eye, we are nearly 24 hours past it.

I imagine there will be fireworks on display in different locations around NEPA, if that is your thing.

I like to, or try to, photograph fireworks, but I always seem to end up getting too much smoke. I don’t know if it’s my technique or if it’s the type of fireworks being shot off. I’m sure it’s probably me. I’ll figure it out one of these days.

I know I mentioned this years ago, but I recall my dad taking us to see fireworks at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he worked at the time. It was very hot, and we had a dry spell with not much rain.

Right in the middle of the display, the tall grass in the field caught fire. I remember it spread like a tinderbox, and fire engines came out of nowhere to put it out. It took a bit of time, and it was safe to say the display was over for the night.

When you were young, like I was back then, you ran the gamut of emotions. I was thrilled to see the display, frightened by the fire, and, of course, sad when it ended way too soon.

Back then, it seemed you had to travel to see fireworks like Tobyhanna or Kirby Park, as opposed to today, when so many organizations and municipalities will put on a display.

As I’m typing this on a Thursday evening, there is a fireworks display going off, which seems to be outside my office window. Truthfully, I have no idea who shot off the display, but it was close by, and it was at least 10-15 minutes long.

Hey, a big congratulations to Connor Pribula, a rising senior at Holy Redeemer, who resides in Exeter with his parents, PJ and Lisa, and brother Blake, on raising money to install 54 U.S. Flags on flagpoles on Wyoming Ave. in Exeter.

He collected donations from 27 businesses and individuals and enlisted the help of his parents and brother, as well as businesses helping with bucket trucks.

Connor was fulfilling the requirements for his Eagle Scout badge in Exeter Scout Troop 311.

Congratulations to the City of Pittston on introducing a new event, the Patriot Classic 5K Run/Walk, yesterday, using the same route as the Tomato Festival 5K.

The party didn’t stop with the 5K; there was live music, hot dogs, and food trucks at the Tomato Festival lower lot.

To steal a phrase… Nobody Parties like a Pittston Party.

As I said, the Fourth of July has now come and gone, and I must say, I think the celebration in 1976, the Bicentennial, was a lot more involved and, forgive me, more Patriotic. I think if it weren’t for the America250PA movement, the big 250-year event might have come and gone with little fanfare.

I’ve seen photos of centennials and bicentennials, with people in period clothing, and that was kind of cool.

Men would grow period beards for a special occasion, such as a centennial.

Towns would transform themselves back to the look of 100 years earlier.

Anyway, am I the only one who feels the great feelings and national pride behind such a great event as the Semiquincentennial of 2026?

I know each town scheduled either an event or marked the 250th in some fashion, and that was great to see. Hopefully, the Semiquincentennial united the country at least for one day.

God Bless America.

Quote of the week

“The tragedy at Wyoming (battle) became one of the most powerful symbols of sacrifice on the American frontier.” —John Mack Faragher

Thought of the week

“The story of Wyoming deserves a permanent place among the great sacrifices of the American Revolution.” —Benson J. Lossing

Bumper sticker

“Remember Wyoming.” —Anonymous Revolutionary War rallying cry (1778)