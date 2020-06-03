Sen. Yudichak announces $709,631 CDBG funding for Pittston City

PITTSTON — State Sen. John Yudichak Wednesday announced grant funding that will be used to replace a failing concrete box culvert on Panama Street just above the Pittston City’s Housing Authority.
Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said $709,631 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding was obtained through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the city’s Panama Street Reconstruction Project.
According to information provided by Yudichak’s office, during heavy rainfall, the Housing Authority property overflows sewage and storm water into Panama Street. The steel decking that supports the culvert roof has rusted away, which has caused numerous roof collapses.
Yudichak said the city has experienced several new collapses of the structurally-compromised culvert each year, every time exposing the public to danger.
“Pittston continues to invest in critical public infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of Panama Street, that advances their persistent and successful community revitalization efforts to attract new businesses, new jobs, and new opportunities to the city,” Yudichak said.
About the project
The CDBG funds will be used to replace the failing concrete box culvert with a new 54” combined sewer from manhole No. 3 to approximately 650 feet uphill on Panama Street to house No. 174.
The existing box culvert will be demolished and disposed, sidewalks and curbing from the Housing Authority property will be extended approximately 300 feet to Main Street to assist with channeling storm water runoff to culverts.
Restoration of existing failed drainage inlets will be a part of the project and restoration of the road and sidewalks for the length of Panama Street and the east shoulder above the Housing Authority property will be completed.
Officials pleased
“On behalf of the City of Pittston, I would like to thank our state elected officials and DCED for their support of the Panama Street infrastructure project through this grant award,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. “Modernized and environmentally compliant infrastructure systems are an important part of the city’s revitalization efforts.”
Joe Chacke, Executive Director of the City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority, also expressed thanks.
“I’m thankful the Commonwealth recognized the critical need for this project that will allow us to address serious health, safety and infrastructure issues and improve the quality of life of the residents of this neighborhood in the City,” Chacke said.
Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said the City of Pittston continues to provide a blueprint for what community revitalization should look like.
”Infrastructure improvements go hand in hand with revitalization and Luzerne County is proud of the work the City of Pittston is doing,” Pedri said.
Yudichak said CDBG funding can be used for housing rehabilitation, public services, community facilities, infrastructure improvement, development and planning.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.