In an unprecedented move on Sept. 2, the Greater Pittston YMCA and the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA announced the two century-old agencies have filed a Statement of Merger with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The merger is expected to be complete in the next 30 days.

Both YMCAs’ Board of Directors and Trustees unanimously agreed to merge in what appears to have been a yearlong process to achieve. In fact, the collaboration between both organizations began 18 months ago.

“We are excited,” Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA director, said. “I can attest that both YMCAs are excited to see all the work come to fruition for our communities. We are ready for the next steps of syncing our organizations together and in turn being able to leverage both our assets to better serve our surrounding areas.”

In a joint press release both organizations agree the merger will, “enable the Y to pursue more significant corporate sponsorships and fundraising opportunities.”

Kevin O’Boyle, Greater Pittston YMCA board of director’s president, agrees with the merger.

“Innovation and efficiency are critical for continuing to provide valued services to our communities,” O’Boyle said. “By serving a larger geographic area with enhanced programming in more locations, we can expand our services offered to the community.”

According to the press release, YMCAs in the U.S. are being encouraged to collaborate by sharing resources. Pennsylvania alone saw seven YMCAs merge in the last five years.

“We have already begun the process with shared staffing and aligning our program offerings in aquatics and it has proven to be successful,” Drach added. “We will be sharing additional information as we solidify organizational planning in the upcoming months. We truly believe in our motto #StrongerTogether.”

According to Drach, the YMCA mission will not change, in fact the names of each YMCA, including Camp Kresge, will remain the same but collectively will be known as the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

“I will still be the branch director (at Pittston) and Jim (Morris) will be the CEO at Wilkes-Barre,” Drach said. “My role will eventually be expanded, but it is a work in progress on the best way to fold me in, which will be based on the needs of the new merged entity.”

A new board of directors will be made up from both YMCAs.

“We will be sharing additional information as we solidify organizational planning in the upcoming months,” Drach said.