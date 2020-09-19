News of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing left many anxious about the future makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court Friday night.

The news left retired Judge Joseph Cosgrove mourning a friend.

“She can never be replaced,” Cosgrove said quietly during a telephone interview Friday evening. “The seat may be filled, but she can never be replaced.”

Cosgrove, a Pittston native who served on the Luzerne County bench before being appointed to the state’s Commonwealth Court in 2016, had long known Ginsburg through a mutual friend from New York.

He also knew Ginsburg as a powerful and gracious teacher.

Cosgrove taught constitutional law at King’s College for many years, and often took his students to Washington, D.C. to observe the Supreme Court in person, including visits with Ginsburg.

“She always made time for them,” Cosgrove said. “She was beyond gracious.”

During one visit, Justice Ginsburg took particular interest in what the students had grasped about a case they had listened to.

“She grilled the students on the case,” Cosgrove recalled with a chuckle. “They weren’t expecting that.”

He believes students and historians will remain equally interested in Ginsburg’s life and work.

“She stands as a giant of constitutional law,” Cosgrove said. “Her legacy will be revered and studied for generations.”