Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo stands on the site of the former St. Mary’s Assumption Church and school in 2018 as he discussed the Steeple View project.

Steeple View on Church Street is shown in January 2020 in the final stages of contruction.

PITTSTON – The new four-story, $9.2 million Steeple View housing development has been completed adding affordable housing for senior living.

Steeple View is located on Church Street at the site of the former St. Mary Assumption Church and school. Residents are a few blocks from the downtown area where there is access to pharmacies, grocery store, post office, library, the Geisinger Medical Clinic and many downtown restaurants.

The project is another piece of the puzzle of Mayor Michael Lombardo revitalization plans for the city that have seen much growth to Main Street, ridding blight, cleaning and maintaining public parks and attracting additional businesses to the city.

“In order to revitalize our neighborhoods, we must understand the full continuum of needs and composition of our population,” Lombard said. “Steeple View is a significant project in that it provides safe, convenient, modern and affordable housing for our senior population. Seniors in our community represents our connection to the past and our foundation of tradition.”

The Steeple View project is a 44,543-square-foot venture, complete with 32 one-bedroom units and 3 two-bedroom units.

The building is equipped with a fitness room, library and common laundry room. The facility supports secured entrances, has the latest technology and efficient mechanical systems and appliances creating savings for residence.

In 2017, Mayor Lombardo set out to create a robust 100-house initiative in the city building 100 new homes, including 40 at the Stauffer Pointe development.

The City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority teamed up with Monarch Development, PA Housing Authority, Luzerne County Housing Authority and Pittston Housing Authority to make the project happen.

A grand opening of Steeple View will be announced in the near future.