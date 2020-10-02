WILKES-BARRE — Brendan Carter, the former Pittston Area School District band director accused of numerous disturbing counts of sexual improprieties with students, has been found guilty of a total of 22 counts against him.

Carter, 30, was on trial this week on numerous counts stemming from allegations he had numerous inappropriate interactions with members of the band, with eight total victims accusing him variously of forcing them to play sexual games, expose themselves to each other and perform sex acts on him.

After nearly four hours of deliberation that stretched throughout Friday, a jury determined that Carter was guilty of all 22 of the counts against him, including charges of indecent assault, possession of child pornography, solicitation of child pornography, corruption of minors and other related charges.

Carter was first arrested in October 2018 before being charged later as additional victims came forward. Police were told he would talk about the size of his genitals during Truth or Dare games, that he possessed nude photos of the victims, and variously performed sex acts on and received sex acts from some of the minors.

After the jury foreman read that the jury had found Carter guilty of all of the charges against him, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi made a motion to have Carter’s bail revoked before sentencing, and called a witness to offer testimony in support.

A friend of the Carter family told Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. that Carter’s mother, in whose house he had been ordered to stay since his initial arrest, had said that Carter would not be going to prison, as the family would take sleeping pills and burn down their home before that would happen.

While Carter’s mother testified that the statement was “absolutely false,” Sklarosky ruled in favor of the commonwealth’s motion to revoke Carter’s bail.

Sklarosky set Carter’s sentencing for Dec. 2, and remanded him to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await sentencing.

Carter said nothing to reporters while being escorted by sheriff’s deputies from the courthouse. Reporters were joined in the courthouse basement by Carter’s victims, who looked on while Carter was led out of the building.

Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh, who assisted in the investigation, hugged the victims after Carter had been taken out, telling them that he feels like they are “(his) kids” after working with them to bring Carter’s case to a close. All were wearing masks.