‘I see all the good that can be done here,’ former Congressman says of Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE — With U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s announcement Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022, several names have already surfaced as possible candidates for the seat.

One of those names on Monday said he is not interested in returning to Capitol Hill.

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, 64, a Republican from Hazleton, said he won’t run for the Senate — adding that he has his eyes on the Governor’s mansion.

“I will not be making any decisions before Nov. 3,” said Barletta. “Right now my main focus is on helping re-elect President Donald Trump. Being out of Washington D.C. and back home in Pennsylvania, I see all the good that can be done here.

“That’s why I am strongly considering running for governor of Pennsylvania.”

Barletta served four two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He won his party’s nomination in 2010 and then defeated 13-term Democratic incumbent Paul Kanjorski in the General Election by a 55%-45% margin.

In 2018, Barletta was the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, but lost decidedly to incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr. by a 13-point margin.

Barletta previously served as Mayor of Hazleton from 1999 to 2010

“Right now, I am totally committed to helping President Trump get re-elected,” Barletta said. “On Nov. 4, I’ll make a decision on my political future.”

Toomey’s statement

Toomey announced Monday that he will not seek a third six-year term in the Senate, adding that he will not run for governor of Pennsylvania.

Toomey issued a statement:

“My family and I have reached a decision and I wanted to share that with the people of Pennsylvania. And that is that I will not be running for re-election in 2022, and I will not be running for governor. I will serve out the remainder of my term, for a little over two years that are left on the current term. And after that, my plan is to go back to the private sector.

“I want to say very clearly that representing the people of Pennsylvania — this big, beautiful, complicated, diverse state — has been an extraordinary, amazing honor, and still is. And it’s been, by far, the highlight of my professional life. The reasons I have reached this decision are not political — they’re personal.”

Casey’s statement

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, thanked Toomey for his service, both in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

“While Sen. Toomey and I do not often agree on matters of policy, we have worked to find ways to partner whenever we can on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “I look forward to working with him during the remainder of his term. Terese and I wish Sen. Toomey, Kris and their children the best.”

Meuser’s statement

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, also issued a statement:

“My friend Sen. Toomey has served the commonwealth and the nation honorably as a member of the House and Senate. At the end of his term, he will have spent 18 years in public office, and I hope he enjoys much-deserved time with his family. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Yudichak’s statement

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said Toomey’s announcement comes as a surprise in most political circles.

“But it reflects just how difficult and divisive the political environment has become in our country,” Yudichak said. “I wish Sen. Toomey well, and I hope the moments of bi-partnership leadership he displayed during his tenure in the United States Congress serve notice to other leaders that government works best through consensus and collaborative leadership.”

Cartwright’s statement

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said, “I wish Sen. Toomey the best as he completes his term and looks toward his next chapter. He and I may often disagree on how to solve the challenges we face in Pennsylvania, but I respect him for striving to do what he felt was best for the Commonwealth.”

Gov. Tom Wolf, through an email, wished Sen. Toomey “well in his future endeavor in the private sector.”