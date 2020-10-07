Area chambers of commerce announce initiative to support businesses amid virus challenges

🔊 Listen to this

Four Luzerne County chambers of commerce have jointly developed a new program to support businesses and help them adapt to new methods during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Named “Project EVOLVE,” the initiative received $300,000 of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and will conclude the end of this year.

The initiative has three main components:

• Surveys allowing businesses in various industry categories to confidentially share information on the pandemic-related challenges and opportunities they have experienced.

• Virtual roundtable discussions grouped by industry type enabling businesses to collaboratively identify challenges, new opportunities and their vision for success.

• Delivery of solutions to help businesses meet and overcome pandemic challenges, including identification of Northeastern Pennsylvania providers who can assist them.

Ten industry categories were carved out for this program: health care/social assistance; retail trade; accommodation/food services; manufacturing; construction; transportation/warehousing; wholesale trade; professional/technical services; finance/insurance; and other services excluding public administration.

Leading the program are the Greater Wilkes-Barre, Greater Hazleton, Greater Pittston and Back Mountain Chambers of Commerce. The economic development partners include Wilkes-Barre Connect, Small Business Development Center at Wilkes University, The Institute, Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at Wilkes University, Family Business Alliance, Diamond City Partnership, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

All businesses in Luzerne County are encouraged to participate in the survey and roundtable discussion for their industry category.

Visit https://www.wilkes-barre.org/evolve-program-covid-19-assistance to learn more about the program, register for a roundtable discussion and complete the survey. For additional information, contact Tim Ooms at tim.ooms@wilkes-barre.org or Shanie Mohamed at Shanie.Mohamed@wilkes-barre.org. Also, visit https://www.wilkes-barre.org/evolve-program-covid-19-assistance for more information and to register for each discussion and complete the survey.

Roundtable discussions are held at noon via Zoom. The upcoming session dates: accommodation/food services, Oct. 7; manufacturing, Oct. 14; construction, Oct. 21; transportation/warehousing, Oct. 28; other services (except public administration), Nov. 4; wholesale trade, Nov. 11; professional/technical services, Nov. 18; and finance/insurance, Nov. 25.

In a release about the program, county Manager C. David Pedri said the initiative will give businesses in each industry “specific tools to succeed.”

”There is no one size-fits-all solution to getting our Luzerne County economy back to where we were pre-pandemic,” Pedri said.

Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone said she is thankful the county, chambers and local partners are working together on the “solution-based initiative to help our businesses through the challenges of COVID-19.”

Jenny Hetro, the Back Mountain Chamber’s executive director, said the roundtable component fosters “solution-driven, honest dialogue” among business owners and leaders directly impacted by the pandemic.

”Deliberate connection to others — and the ability to openly discuss industry-specific issues and solutions — is imperative, especially during this time,” Hetro said.

Michelle Mikitish, executive vice president of the Greater Pittston Chamber, said the new program will show businesses others are experiencing similar challenges.

”It is crucial for business leaders to know that they are not alone in this puzzling new world,” Mikitish said.

Lindsay Griffin, COO/vice president of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, said more projects will be announced soon as part of a “collective approach to the strong recovery of our county.”

”This is one of several ways in which we will all be working together to create the most impact for our businesses and residents of our area to continue evolving and thriving into 2020 and beyond,” Griffin said.